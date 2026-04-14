PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 14, 2026 – Full Text

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PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 14, 2026 – Full Text

Politics and Trade – Back the India deal: Business leaders call for cross-party support

April 13, 2026

Source: BusinessNZ

The BusinessNZ Network and leaders across New Zealand’s export sector are calling on all political parties to back the New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement, warning the country cannot afford to miss a major economic opportunity.
An open letter published today and signed by 28 exporters and industry associations outlines the significance of getting the deal across the line as global uncertainty, rising protectionism and supply chain disruption continues to reshape international trade.
BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich says trade has long been a strength of New Zealand’s economic policy, and bipartisan support has underpinned our success.
“New Zealand relies on global markets to drive growth, support jobs and lift incomes. That only works when there is consistency and confidence in our trade settings. That’s why we’re making this call to all political parties today.
“This Agreement opens the door to one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies and creates real opportunities for New Zealand exporters. We cannot afford to delay this deal.”
The open letter states that the reduction of barriers secured in the Free Trade Agreement will directly benefit sectors including; Horticulture, sheep meat, seafood, wine, honey, wood products, seeds and natural fibres, machinery, digital technology, and services.
ExportNZ Executive Director Joshua Tan says the Agreement is ultimately about backing the people behind New Zealand’s export economy.
“India is on track to become the world’s third largest economy by 2030. Securing fair access to a market the size of India’s backs our farmers, growers, manufacturers, innovators and service providers, as well as the communities that depend on them.”
Tan says opportunities of this scale are rare, and maintaining New Zealand’s longstanding bipartisan approach to trade is critical in the modern trading environment.
“This Agreement was hard-fought and represents our best chance to secure meaningful access to one of the world’s most important growth markets. Businesses want to see the agreement signed and into force as quickly as possible. Now is the time for Parliament to get behind it.”
The full open letter and supporting material can be found at exportnz.org.nz. Business leaders and other interested parties are encouraged to sign the letter and show support for the deal using the link above.
The BusinessNZ Network including BusinessNZ, EMA, Business Central and Business South, represents and provides services to thousands of businesses, small and large, throughout New Zealand.

MIL OSI

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Wellington cafe considers fuel surcharge as costs keep rising

April 13, 2026

Source: Radio New Zealand

On the fuel application Gaspy, 91 fuel was an average of $3.48 a litre and diesel was averaging $3.89 per litre. RNZ / Quin Tauetau

A well-known Wellington Cafe is considering introducing a fuel surcharge in response to its suppliers hiking up their prices.

Smith the Grocer in The Old Bank Arcade on Lambton Quay has had its raw ingredients and services have go up because of rising fuel costs triggered by the war in the Middle East.

The cafe’s owner Kirsten Saunders told Checkpoint they were not “pulling the lever” yet but it was a “watch and see situation” with suppliers raising costs.

She said three out of eight of their suppliers had already added fuel surcharges to their products.

“One which is a meat supplier is applying a 4 percent across the board effective immediately and they’ve also advised that any increases that they get from their suppliers will be passed through to us and they’re expecting there to be some.”

Saunders said another supplier was applying a 5 percent increase temporarily while one supplier is increasing the price of eggs per box by a certain amount.

On the fuel application Gaspy, 91 fuel was an average of $3.48 a litre and diesel was averaging $3.89 per litre.

The impact of these charges on the cafe was yet to be determined as Saunders said they were waiting to see the next set of invoices.

It was also some relief that they cafe’s biggest supplier, Gilmours, hadn’t added a surcharge.

Saunders said they would rather avoid adding a surcharge, but their margins had been modest.

“Most of our costs are fixed, when the cost of ingredients goes up, we either need to absorb those costs which in the long term is not sustainable or we do need to pass it on.”

She said fluctuations in hospitality prices are common, especially with costs going up.

“We normally would make little adjustment to the specific items in the menu that was affected by that increase.

But when we’re getting increases across the board from suppliers it’s sort of a different kettle of fish.”

She said a surcharge would be the fairest way to do it because they can remove it or make it reflect the extra costs the business is actually incurring.

Saunders felt most of their customers were very loyal and understanding and as a result they would not respond too badly to the surcharge.

“No one is going to like it, none of us like it when all the prices go up do we, but it’s just a bit of a rock and a hard place.”

She said while they haven’t thought of exactly how much the surcharge would be, they have sought advice through Hospitality New Zealand who spoken with the commerce commission.

Saunders said according to the fair-trading act, the cafe could have a surcharge if it accurately reflects the genuine cost the business is seeing.

“We also need to comply with the commerce act which is that each business must make its own independent decision about whether to apply a surcharge and make sure there is no perceived coordination or collusion.”

In the three years that Saunders had owned the cafe she said it was doing relatively well but there were many financial obstacles incoming.

“I see a lot of others suffering more around this than we are, but it does feel like there’s a bit of a perfect storm brewing at the moment with lots of things outside of our control.”

Along with fuel costs, she said there were also increases in kiwi saver contributions, minimum wage and having to absorb Eftpos merchant fees.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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Heritage Spanish brand Osborne taps Singapore distributor Octopus to drive Asia-Pacific Growth

April 13, 2026

Source: Media Outreach

  • Partnership opens pathway for joint product development and regional expansion
  • Osborne aligns interests by taking S$5m equity stake in Octopus
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 April 2026 – Spain-based Grupo Osborne (“Osborne”), one of Europe’s oldest producers of wines and spirits, has appointed Octopus (APAC) Holdings Limited (“Octopus” or “Company”) as its principal distributor in Singapore under a five-year mandate, alongside a S$5 million strategic equity investment, marking a step towards extending the Company’s business model beyond distribution into brand creation.

Founded in 1772, Osborne is an international food and beverage group with a portfolio of premium brands and a presence in over 70 countries, supported by production facilities across Spain. It owns and manages more than 30 brands across wines, spirits and gourmet products, including global labels such as Carlos I brandy, Nordés gin, Cinco Jotas ham and Bodegas Montecillo wines.

As part of the partnership, Osborne will invest S$5 million in Singapore-listed Octopus by subscribing for new shares at S$0.0680 each, representing a 13.33% premium to the Company’s last closing price of S$0.0600 on 9 April 2026. The investment will give Osborne a 6.40% equity stake, aligning its interests with Octopus’ regional growth strategy.
Osborne, a family-owned business now led by the sixth generation, in 2024 reported net sales of €251 million (S$372 million) and net profit of €16.1 million.
Under the five-year agreement, renewable for successive three-year periods, Octopus will manage Osborne’s distribution value chain in Singapore. This includes distribution across retail, on-trade and e-commerce channels, alongside marketing, trade execution and brand positioning.

From distribution to product development

Beyond distribution, the partnership opens a pathway for Octopus to develop its own wines and spirits by leveraging Osborne’s production expertise. Products developed under this collaboration will be tailored for Asian palates, drawing on Octopus’ on-the-ground understanding of consumer preferences, pricing dynamics and route-to-market execution.

Through its wholly owned Octopus Distribution Networks, established in 2011, the Company has built a regional wholesale platform specialising in the import, distribution and marketing of beverages across Southeast Asia. Its portfolio spans both local and international brands with established provenance and heritage, supplying a customer base ranging from high-end cocktail bars to mass-market retailers.

The Osborne partnership marks a natural extension of this model. It positions Octopus to move upstream from distributor to brand creator, with the ability to originate and scale products designed for regional markets. Economic benefits from jointly developed products will be shared equally between both parties.

Scalable platform for regional expansion

The partnership is structured as a scalable regional platform, enabling Octopus to extend Osborne’s distribution footprint across Asia-Pacific. Expansion beyond Singapore will be carried out via separate local distribution agreements with existing and newly acquired distribution companies. This allows the network to scale progressively as Octopus builds its regional presence.
Mr Fernando Terry Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of Osborne, said: “This partnership with Octopus represents a decisive step in Osborne’s international growth strategy. Asia-Pacific is a priority region for our brands, and Singapore provides a solid platform from which to strengthen our presence in high-potential markets. The investment in Octopus reflects our confidence in their operational capabilities and business vision. We share the same ambition: to bring the excellence and authenticity of our brands to new consumers across the region. We are convinced that, together, we can accelerate our expansion and develop value propositions adapted to the preferences of the Asian market.”
Mr Paul Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus, said the collaboration expands the Company’s role within the value chain.
“This partnership goes beyond distribution. By combining Osborne’s production expertise with our market knowledge, we will be able to develop products built for Asian consumers from the outset,” he said. “It marks a step forward in our strategy to become not just a distributor of global brands, but a creator and owner of brands in our own right.”
The distribution agreement is expected to contribute to Octopus’ revenue growth and enhance margins through a greater mix of premium, brand-led products.

Octopus intends to replicate this model across future partnerships, combining distribution mandates and strategic investments, where appropriate, with product co-development to build a regional, brand-led platform.

https://www.octopusholdings.asia/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/grupo-osborne/?originalSubdomain=es
https://www.facebook.com/OsborneExperience?ref=ts&fref=ts
https://www.facebook.com/OsborneExperience?ref=ts&fref=ts
https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=%2Fosborne_oficial&source=omni_redirect
https://www.youtube.com/user/SalaPrensaOsborne

Hashtag: #Octopus

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.

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Sleep your way to smoother skin: MyWrinkles founder wins Soda’s Growth Lab

April 13, 2026

Source: Soda Inc.

A simple idea with big potential – smoothing wrinkles while you sleep – has won Soda’s Business Fundamentals Growth Lab and $2,000 to support its next stage of growth.
MyWrinkles founder, Lara Hofer, impressed judges with her science-backed skincare brand which uses reusable, medical-grade silicone patches to smooth fine lines and support healthier skin – offering a non-invasive, non-toxic alternative to Botox and other cosmetic treatments.
The idea grew out of Lara’s business, Myscar, which develops and sells silicone scar treatment products.
“While developing silicone products for scar care, I became increasingly interested in its potential for everyday skincare, particularly its ability to soften fine lines and wrinkles. After years of development and testing, MyWrinkles was created to bring that same trusted technology to facial skincare in a way that is effective, easy to use, and gentle on the skin,” says Lara.
“The Growth Lab has been incredibly valuable for me as a founder. It gave me clarity on how to structure and communicate my business and helped turn what felt like a lot of moving parts into a clear, focused growth plan. Winning gives me real confidence in the direction we are heading with MyWrinkles, and the impact we can have in the beauty industry here in New Zealand and globally.”
The win comes at the culmination of Soda’s Business Fundamentals Growth Lab, powered by Deloitte. Over the past two months, a cohort of Hamilton-based female founders have taken part in a structured programme designed to build strong business foundations and accelerate growth.
Developed and led by local entrepreneur, Dr Fern Kelly-Zander – co-founder and owner of Rudi’s Bakehouse and Innovation Specialist at Soda – the programme combines online learning with in-person, expert-led workshops and weekly guest speakers.
“It’s been incredibly rewarding to watch participants grow in confidence and clarity week by week,” says Dr Fern Kelly-Zander, Soda Programme Manager and Innovation Specialist.
“By the time they step onto the pitch stage, they’re not just talking about an idea, they’re communicating a well-thought-out business with purpose and direction. That shift is exactly what the Growth Lab is designed to support,”
During the programme, participants learnt practical skills to run and grow successful businesses, covering everything from financial foundations and pricing through to marketing, strategy and long-term planning.
“We created the Growth Lab to equip founders with the tools, knowledge, confidence and connections needed to grow sustainable businesses. The impact the programme has had on participants has been genuinely transformational,” says Anna Devcich, Soda General Manager.
“We’re lucky to have Dr Fern Kelly-Zander who has poured an incredible amount of expertise, energy, time and care into the Growth Lab. As a founder herself, she understands exactly what early-stage businesses need, and that’s reflected in both this programme and Soda’s Business Fundamentals Online platform.”
Delivered in partnership with Deloitte New Zealand, the Business Fundamentals Growth Lab reflects a shared commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs and strengthening the regional business ecosystem.
“The programme struck a great balance between practical business fundamentals and the excitement of building something new. As head judge, it was rewarding to see founders sharpen their thinking, back themselves, and enjoy the process,” says Stefan Davies, Partner at Deloitte New Zealand.
“Deloitte was proud to support Soda’s first in-person Business Fundamentals Growth Lab, along with the founders who brought such momentum and commitment to the cohort.”
The Business Fundamentals Growth Lab is part of Soda’s wider offering for entrepreneurs and business owners, including access to government funding and support, business events and workshops, startup coaching, and strong community connections.
Business Fundamentals Growth Lab participants
Britt Te Patu – Eventi
Hayley Beaumont – HeyBeau
Kelly Watts – Kultivate Kids
Lara Hofer – MyWrinkles
Lisa Quarrie – Common Compost
Olya Meehan – Topsy Turvy NZ
Zoe Hoole – Makers Common
Soda Soda empowers businesses to grow with confidence and achieve success. We connect entrepreneurs, business owners and key decision makers with the people, tools and expertise they need to accelerate growth. Proudly based in Hamilton, Soda is the Waikato’s Regional Business Partner, guiding local businesses to government funding and support to help them thrive. We also deliver free one-to-one coaching for early-stage founders through Startup Aotearoa. Alongside our programmes, Soda hosts a range of inspiring events designed to motivate and upskill our business community. We’ve also developed Business Fundamentals Online – a digital learning platform offering short, practical courses tailored to support entrepreneurs and business owners across Aotearoa. www.sodainc.com Deloitte Deloitte New Zealand brings together more than 1,800 specialist professionals providing audit, tax, technology and systems, strategy and performance improvement, risk management, corporate finance, business recovery, forensic and accounting services. By fostering inclusive leadership and creating opportunities for women, Deloitte aims to shape a business landscape where women are driving transformation and redefining success.
Deloitte is proud to sponsor Soda’s Business Fundamentals Growth Lab for Women in Business. Deloitte was involved in the selection panel, group sessions, as well as judging on the pitch night, offering advice and feedback.

MIL OSI

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Christopher Luxon hits back at Wairoa mayor Craig Little over woke comment

April 13, 2026

Source: Radio New Zealand

Christopher Luxon says he’s happy to be labelled woke if it means New Zealanders are not losing their lives in the recent cyclone.

The Prime Minister held a briefing with reporters in Auckland on Monday afternoon, after Cyclone Vaianu’s course shifted away from Hawke’s Bay late on Sunday.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Napier, Hastings, and Central Hawke’s Bay councils declared local states of emergency for coastal areas before midday on Saturday, but Wairoa mayor Craig Little refused – saying “we’re becoming woke as a country when it comes to states of emergency”.

Luxon said states of emergency were not woke.

“No, they’re not. I love Craig, I’ve spent a lot of time with him given he’s had some major weather events in Wairoa over the last few years, and so I’ll happily wear a woke label this time if it means we didn’t lose anyone’s lives,” he said.

“This was a significant event with 10 local states of emergency actioned, and in a number of regions there were road closures, power outages and flooding.”

Mayor of Wairoa Craig Little. Nick Monro

He said the government had worked “incredibly well” with Mayor Little in the past including supporting dredging at the harbour entrance, and “I’d sooner be prepared than talking to you about an event that we were underprepared for”.

He said the response got better “each time we have one of these severe weather events”.

“The joinup and the teamwork that we saw between local and central government, NIWA and civil defence, iwi and marae, rural support and first responders and emergency management is truly inspiring.”

The second iterations of Dunedin flooding and fires on the Port Hills had been much better handled than the first time around, but “sadly the same thing’s been happening with our weather events,” he said.

Luxon said it was incumbent on households to prepare for the worst.

Car written off in flood waters this morning waiting to be towed. RNZ / Marika Khabazi

“Think about an evacuation plan, make sure we have a container full of our key supplies, don’t go driving through floodwaters because that’s how we’ve been losing lives.

“I think New Zealanders are taking it more seriously, we’re getting better at responding, and that’s all good.”

He said he wanted to thank the New Zealanders who “heeded the call to take personal responsibility and actions to keep themselves and their family safe in this event”.

‘Adult to adult’: Fuel rationing plan to take weeks to finalise after business feedback

Luxon offered reassurance New Zealand had “sufficient” fuel after the latest official numbers from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, but it would take “a few more weeks” to finalise the phase 3 and phase 4 fuel prioritisations.

“One of the learnings out of Covid is we don’t want to do this to industry, we don’t want to be operating in a parent-child manner, we want to be operating in an adult-to-adult manner working with industry.

“And they have many of the solutions that we need in order to make sure that we could manage ourselves… if needed,” he said.

“We’ve just had the submissions come in, there’s 2000 of them, we have a series of forums and groups we’ve worked with from day one, we’ve worked with diesel users, we’ve worked with importers, we’ve worked with big key CEO groups and we need to digest all of that.”

While fuel stock numbers were slightly down on the previous update, it was within normal fluctuations, reflecting distribution around the country and “no material issues” with incoming shipments, he said.

The Prime Minister has offered reassurance New Zealand has ‘sufficient’ fuel after the latest official numbers from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. RNZ / Quin Tauetau

“We also do welcome the ceasefire and we hope seriously for constructive negotiations between the parties involved to stop this conflict, but we have all seen how volatile and unpred this conflict has been and how fragile this ceasefire is and negotiations are.

“We continue to call for the Straits of Hormuz to be reopened. The longer shipping in the strait is disrupted, the more it impacts New Zealanders here at home… it is urgent to find a diplomatic solution.”

He refused to confirm further targeted support for those struggling with high fuel prices.

“Our prices at the pump are really set by global prices, as you’d understand… price of oil today is probably $20 lower than what it was just a week ago, we expect those prices to flow through within a week or two.

“Equally, those prices can go up or down very easily based off what’s happening with the conflict.”

Luxon repeated comments that New Zealand could not afford untargeted spending to cushion the blow for all New Zealanders after “reckless Covid spending” had “used up the rainy-day fund and maxed out the credit card”.

He said he thought the government had done well handling the fuel crisis.

“I think we’ve done a very good job. We already had an essential treaties agreement with Singapore for example … I’ve spoken with the Singaporean Prime Minister again but also the South Korean President as well where the vast majority of our supplies come from.

“Those refineries have been doing a good job of trying to find alternative feedstocks and that gives us great confidence and that’s why I say to you, I want to reassure New Zealand, that’s what you’ve seen, New Zealanders are reassured, they know that there is supply of fuel in the country and I think that’s because we’ve done some good work on it.”

Luxon batted away concerns about rising inflation, after ANZ’s prediction earlier in the day of three OCR hikes before the end of the year.

“By the ANZ’s own admission it’s pretty uncertain and there’s a lot of economists with a lot of views about where inflation will go and where economic growth will go… our job from day one as I’ve been saying has been to make sure we don’t repeat the mistakes of Covid.

“We want to be economically responsible economic managers so we actually protect the long-term economy for New Zealanders.”

India FTA talks with Labour ‘very constructive’

Top exporters represented by Business NZ have also signed an open letter calling for all political parties to back the India free trade agreement Luxon announced at the end of last year.

The deal had not been supported by New Zealand First, so support from the opposition will be needed to pass the related legislation.

Labour has not yet agreed, saying there were inconsistencies between National’s public statements about the deal and what the text of the agreement said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meets India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in March 2025. Piyal Bhattacharya / The Times of India via AFP

Luxon said conversations with Labour about the deal were “very constructive and good”.

“It shouldn’t be about politics, I don’t think it is, we’re having constructive conversations with Labour – but [they should] get on board because it’s a bipartisan thing, trade.

“Very constructive and good conversations undertaken I think with a tremendous amount of goodwill, we’ve made our ministers and officials available to the Labour side in many meetings now, there’s been an exchange of letters and it’s just essentially alleviating their concerns… helping them understand why we think this is such a fantastic deal.”

He said India was the most populous country in the world and the deal would be looked back on in future as a good one.

“This is about benefiting regular everyday New Zealanders. One in four of them have their jobs tied to trade, in a crisis like we’re experiencing now you want to create more optionally so that our traders and our exporters have more markets to move product to.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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New Zealand’s top exporters call on parliament to back free trade agreement with India

April 13, 2026

Source: Radio New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meets India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on 17 March 2025. Piyal Bhattacharya / The Times of India via AFP

Some of New Zealand’s top exporters and business associations have signed an open letter calling on all political parties to back New Zealand’s free trade agreement with India.

The letter described the FTA as a “strategic necessity” for New Zealand’s economic security, but New Zealand First has hit back at the signatories, saying their involvement is an “appalling commentary.”

The government confirmed negotiations had concluded with India in December, but New Zealand First withheld its support over immigration concerns.

It means the government needs Labour’s support to pass the deal through the House, but Labour is still to decide whether it will back the deal.

The open letter, organised by BusinessNZ, was signed by 28 exporters and industry associations, such as Federated Farmers, Zespri, Seafood New Zealand, and Beef and Lamb New Zealand.

The letter said trade was critical to New Zealand’s prosperity, and the FTA was the next significant step forward.

“In an increasingly uncertain global environment marked by rising protectionism, geopolitical tension, and supply chain disruption, New Zealand cannot afford to stand still. Securing better access to India will help build resilience, spread risk, and strengthen our economic position,” the letter said.

“An FTA with India is not a luxury; it is a strategic necessity for our economic security.”

BusinessNZ chief executive Katherine Rich said bipartisan support underpinned the strength of New Zealand’s trade.

“New Zealand relies on global markets to drive growth, support jobs and lift incomes,” she said.

“That only works when there is consistency and confidence in our trade settings. That’s why we’re making this call to all political parties today.”

BusinessNZ chief executive Katherine Rich. Supplied

The open letter refers to the benefits of the Free Trade Agreement to a number of sectors, including horticulture, sheep meat, seafood, wine, honey, wood products, seeds and natural fibres, machinery, digital technology and services.

ExportNZ, which sits within the BusinessNZ network, said the deal would be a “major win” for exporters and the wider economy.

Its executive director, Joshua Tan, told Midday Report the letter was aimed at all political parties, not just Labour or New Zealand First.

“We want to have trade seen as a bipartisan, non-political issue here. We think that all political parties need to sign this deal and agree to it,” he said.

“India is on track to become the world’s third largest economy by 2030. Securing fair access to a market the size of India’s backs our farmers, growers, manufacturers, innovators and service providers, as well as the communities that depend on them.”

Tan said the sooner the deal was in place, the better.

“If we are too slow, sectors can be left at a disadvantage to other deals that India… are completing. Namely, the EU deal, which offers better access to the wine exporters, for example,” he said.

“So if we do get this deal in force before that, then we also stand to benefit from the access that the EU has negotiated. That’s why speed is the key here.”

The Meat Industry Association was one of the signatories.

Its chair Nathan Guy told RNZ political parties had a long history of supporting free trade agreements together.

Guy said the deal would remove a 30 percent tariff for the sheep meat sector, and was also significant for wool, pharmaceuticals, and blood products.

“It’s a fantastic deal for our primary sector at a time where there’s geopolitical issues raging around the world, we need this deal more than ever,” he said.

“We’re calling on the government to sign the deal, and we’re calling on political parties to get behind and back it.”

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. RNZ / Mark Papalii

“Signing a contract blindfolded” – Winston Peters

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said the letter was a “breathtaking” position for BusinessNZ to take.

“How they and the 28 other businesses and associations could have signed up to support the India FTA without knowing what is in it is an appalling commentary on them all,” Peters posted on social media.

“How on earth can there be any sort of proper analysis of the FTA if they haven’t even read the agreement?”

Peters said his office had asked that question to BusinessNZ, but had not received a response.

“This is tantamount to those businesses signing a contract blindfolded,” he said.

“If it is true that this support for the FTA is not based on the actual text but instead relies on media reports and conflicting perspectives from different parties, it is a terrible indictment on how they operate.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins RNZ / Mark Papalii

“Issues and inconsistencies” – Labour

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Labour had seen the open letter “from the businesses which would benefit from the trade agreement”, and it was important that any deal worked in the long-term interests of all New Zealanders.

Hipkins said Labour had been asking the government for a response to its concerns for almost two months, but the government was yet to provide the detail Labour had requested.

“There are issues and inconsistencies that still need to be clarified by the government to ensure any deal works in the long-term interest of New Zealanders,” Hipkins said.

“Once we’ve received the details and worked through all the advice, we will discuss as a caucus and make a decision about whether to support the legislation.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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Services sector slumps again as PSI points to deeper contraction

April 13, 2026

Source: Radio New Zealand

BusinessNZ chief executive Katherine Rich said the services sector was clearly feeling the effects of the conflict in Iran. 123RF

  • Services sector slump deepens
  • All five sub-indices in retreat
  • Negative comments leap higher
  • BNZ says PSI “so poor, economy could soon be contracting”

New Zealand’s services sector has retreated for the third month in a row.

The BNZ-BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) fell 1.6 points to 46.0 in March, well below its long‑term average of 52.8.

A reading below 50 indicates the sector – which accounts for nearly three‑quarters of the economy – is contracting.

BusinessNZ chief executive Katherine Rich said the services sector was clearly feeling the effects of the conflict in Iran.

“The industries that deal mainly in discretionary spending – accommodation, cafes and restaurants, and cultural, recreational and personal services – have been especially impacted, and this is likely to reflect a lack of consumer confidence,” she said.

All five of the index’s sub‑indices were also in contraction.

Activity and sales were the weakest, sliding sharply to 44.6, followed by new orders and business at 45.7.

Stocks and inventories fell to 46.2, employment to 46.4, and supplier deliveries to 47.3.

The mood in the sector was reflected by the share of negative comments, which jumped from 56.4 percent in February, to 69.1 percent in March.

Unsurprisingly, many of the comments cited the effects of the Middle East conflict.

BNZ head of research Stephen Toplis said that, in the wake of the report, there was unlikely to be any real improvement in the labour market in the year ahead, and it was hard to imagine conditions improving quickly for many industries in the services sector.

Toplis said the PSI reading was so poor that the combined Performance of Manufacturing/Services (PMI/PSI) indicator was suggesting the economy could soon be contracting.

“While we are not forecasting a recession, these data support our recent decision to significantly downgrade our growth expectations for 2026.”

He described today’s PSI as “a dose of reality”, after Friday’s Manufacturing Index was surprisingly strong at 53.2.

“Some of this undoubtedly represents some initial fallout from the energy price shock, which we fear will grow in impact through April,” he said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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Retail NZ wants ‘rigourous crackdown’ by government on illicit tobacco

April 14, 2026

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ’s investigation found black market tobacco was sometimes being sold for less than half the price of the regulated product. 123RF

Retail NZ wants an urgent government taskforce created to crack down on illicit tobacco before the problem reaches crisis levels like in Australia.

An RNZ investigation last month found black market cigarettes were being openly being sold in Auckland shops with huge discounts.

In a report released today, Retail NZ, which represents shop owners, called on a “immediate and rigourous crackdown on illicit tobacco.”

Chief executive Carolyn Young said in Australia the horse has bolted, with organised crime groups terrorising shop owners who did not cooperate.

“In Victoria there has been something like 200 fire bombs in the last year. What happens is that if you say you are not going to sell the illicit tobacco, they’ll firebomb your business, they’ll make threats to your family,” she said.

New Zealand needed to act before the black market trade took off here, she said.

There should be a multi-agency taskforce created, including the police, Customs and health, she said

Currently, the police, Customs and the Ministry of health worked separately to combat the problem and there were low-level penalties, she said.

“We are urging the Government to immediately establish a multi-agency Illicit Tobacco Task Force, increase penalties and have an independent roundtable consider a range of other measures, to ensure the illicit tobacco market is stamped out before it’s too late,” she said.

The illegal cigarettes were also able to skirt many of the measure aimed at decreasing tobacco use in New Zealand, such has packets with warning labels.

There was no way of knowing how much nicotine was in them, she said.

The illicit market was growing very quickly in New Zealand and that was why action was needed now, Ms Young said.

RNZ’s investigation found black market tobacco was sometimes being sold for less than half the price of the regulated product.

One retailer called it an “open secret.”

People caught selling illicit cigarettes, could face a six-month prison sentence, a $20,000 fine or both.

Importing cigarettes without paying the excise duty was illegal under Customs law.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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