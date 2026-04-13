Sleep your way to smoother skin: MyWrinkles founder wins Soda’s Growth Lab

Source: Soda Inc.



A simple idea with big potential – smoothing wrinkles while you sleep – has won Soda’s Business Fundamentals Growth Lab and $2,000 to support its next stage of growth.

MyWrinkles founder, Lara Hofer, impressed judges with her science-backed skincare brand which uses reusable, medical-grade silicone patches to smooth fine lines and support healthier skin – offering a non-invasive, non-toxic alternative to Botox and other cosmetic treatments.

The idea grew out of Lara’s business, Myscar, which develops and sells silicone scar treatment products.

“While developing silicone products for scar care, I became increasingly interested in its potential for everyday skincare, particularly its ability to soften fine lines and wrinkles. After years of development and testing, MyWrinkles was created to bring that same trusted technology to facial skincare in a way that is effective, easy to use, and gentle on the skin,” says Lara.

“The Growth Lab has been incredibly valuable for me as a founder. It gave me clarity on how to structure and communicate my business and helped turn what felt like a lot of moving parts into a clear, focused growth plan. Winning gives me real confidence in the direction we are heading with MyWrinkles, and the impact we can have in the beauty industry here in New Zealand and globally.”

The win comes at the culmination of Soda’s Business Fundamentals Growth Lab, powered by Deloitte. Over the past two months, a cohort of Hamilton-based female founders have taken part in a structured programme designed to build strong business foundations and accelerate growth.

Developed and led by local entrepreneur, Dr Fern Kelly-Zander – co-founder and owner of Rudi’s Bakehouse and Innovation Specialist at Soda – the programme combines online learning with in-person, expert-led workshops and weekly guest speakers.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to watch participants grow in confidence and clarity week by week,” says Dr Fern Kelly-Zander, Soda Programme Manager and Innovation Specialist.

“By the time they step onto the pitch stage, they’re not just talking about an idea, they’re communicating a well-thought-out business with purpose and direction. That shift is exactly what the Growth Lab is designed to support,”

During the programme, participants learnt practical skills to run and grow successful businesses, covering everything from financial foundations and pricing through to marketing, strategy and long-term planning.

“We created the Growth Lab to equip founders with the tools, knowledge, confidence and connections needed to grow sustainable businesses. The impact the programme has had on participants has been genuinely transformational,” says Anna Devcich, Soda General Manager.

“We’re lucky to have Dr Fern Kelly-Zander who has poured an incredible amount of expertise, energy, time and care into the Growth Lab. As a founder herself, she understands exactly what early-stage businesses need, and that’s reflected in both this programme and Soda’s Business Fundamentals Online platform.”

Delivered in partnership with Deloitte New Zealand, the Business Fundamentals Growth Lab reflects a shared commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs and strengthening the regional business ecosystem.

“The programme struck a great balance between practical business fundamentals and the excitement of building something new. As head judge, it was rewarding to see founders sharpen their thinking, back themselves, and enjoy the process,” says Stefan Davies, Partner at Deloitte New Zealand.

“Deloitte was proud to support Soda’s first in-person Business Fundamentals Growth Lab, along with the founders who brought such momentum and commitment to the cohort.”

The Business Fundamentals Growth Lab is part of Soda’s wider offering for entrepreneurs and business owners, including access to government funding and support, business events and workshops, startup coaching, and strong community connections.