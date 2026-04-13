Hong Kong Gifts and Premium Fair and Home InStyle to Unveil Market Trends in April 2026

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 April 2026 – The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will unite the global lifestyle industry with its seven lifestyle and licensing events from 27 to 30 April 2026. Encompassing gifts, houseware, fashion, printing, packaging, and licensing, these events offer buyers a streamlined and cross-sector sourcing journey. The Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair and Home InStyle will be hosted at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, where exhibitors will showcase curated international collection, enabling efficient and diverse sourcing across key lifestyle categories in one central location.

Connecting global suppliers and buyers with trending lifestyle products and innovative ideas.

In 2026, the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair will spotlight four key focuses – personalisation, sustainability, health & wellness, and culture & creativity – guiding buyers to discover products that reflect the latest market trends and consumer preferences.

The fair will once again feature the highly acclaimed Hall of Fine Designs, a convergence point of reputed brands. First time exhibitors include Alpha Art Gifts LLC (United Arab Emirates), known for its unique and high-quality gift solutions; Crown Decor Pvt Ltd (India), a leading manufacturer for premium laminates. And the distinguished Hong Kong brands Camel and RedA will continue showcase their products at the fair. In addition, the Shanxi Pavilion will make its debut at the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair 2026. This year, the Zhejiang Pavilion, for the first time led by the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, will bring a large number of exhibitors. Meanwhile, the Korea Pavilion and Busan Pavilion will return with even greater presence.

Furthermore, the Hong Kong Exporters’ Association will assemble Hong Kong companies to form a pavilion, showcasing the design skills and branding excellence of Hong Kong’s product designers. The Smart Design Global, organised by Hong Kong Exporters’ Association, will also showcase shortlisted entries and signature products from its participating companies at the Gifts & Premium Fair, leveraging the fair as a platform to promote Hong Kong original designs to international markets.

Running concurrently, Home InStyle will focus on new materials, culture & creativity, and gerontechnology for silver‑age living, aligning with emerging lifestyle and consumer trends. The fair completes the sourcing journey by fostering meaningful connections and spark fresh inspiration across the design and lifestyle community.

A key highlight remains the signature Cultural and Creative Avenue, which will showcase distinguished designs from around the world and welcome international brands that blend unique design concepts with cultural heritage. The fair’s collaboration with Pantone will be elevated, with the Colour of the Year 2026 “Cloud Dancer” prominently featured in this zone. Through trend-focused displays and real-life applications, visitors will see the colour brought to life, helping buyers and exhibitors visualise its use in contemporary home and lifestyle products.

Furthermore, funded by the Innovation and Technology Commission, Home InStyle will launch the Gerontech and Innovative Material Pavilion, where nearly 20 local enterprises will present a wide range of innovative technology products and solutions designed for senior living, while highlighting the application of new materials in home spaces.

“Adding to the fair’s design-led highlights, the 2nd MOTIFX – Embracing the Beauty of Chinese Culture exhibition, organised by the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) under the Vocational Training Council (VTC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), invites emerging designers to reinterpret traditional Chinese elements for contemporary contexts. The project seamlessly integrating historical components into modern objects, interiors, and lifestyle products while deepening new generations’ engagement with their cultural heritage.”

Home InStyle will also host a selection of international brands known for their craftsmanship and creativity. Highlights include vibrant hand-blown Bohemian glassware, handmade baskets and bags woven from wild grapevines alongside classic bamboo steamers, and licensed DC Comics illuminated signs.

Throughout the fairs, a series of seminars and forums will bring together leading industry experts to share forward-looking insights on key trends and future developments, from creative thinking and the silver economy to sustainability and beyond. These sessions are crafted to foster meaningful dialogue and equip attendees with the latest market intelligence. As a comprehensive one-stop sourcing platform, the fairs unlock exciting business opportunities and deliver a diverse, world-class selection of lifestyle products and services tailored to every buyer’s needs.

Digital platform creates efficient exhibition experience

Under the EXHIBITION+ model, the fairs integrate offline and online elements. Buyers can continue searching for products and services on the hktdc.com Sourcing platform and network through the Click2Match smart business-matching platform. During the physical fair, buyers can use the Scan2Match function of the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitors’ exclusive QR codes, bookmark favourite suppliers, browse product information and continue discussions with exhibitors online during or after the show.

One stop registration for HKTDC trade fairs:

https://tinyurl.com/yc8jvdpp

https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkgiftspremiumfair/en

Hashtag: #HKTDC #GiftsFair #HongKong #TradeFair #Innovation #sustainable

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.