Retail NZ wants ‘rigourous crackdown’ by government on illicit tobacco

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

Retail NZ wants an urgent government taskforce created to crack down on illicit tobacco before the problem reaches crisis levels like in Australia.

An RNZ investigation last month found black market cigarettes were being openly being sold in Auckland shops with huge discounts.

In a report released today, Retail NZ, which represents shop owners, called on a “immediate and rigourous crackdown on illicit tobacco.”

Chief executive Carolyn Young said in Australia the horse has bolted, with organised crime groups terrorising shop owners who did not cooperate.

“In Victoria there has been something like 200 fire bombs in the last year. What happens is that if you say you are not going to sell the illicit tobacco, they’ll firebomb your business, they’ll make threats to your family,” she said.

New Zealand needed to act before the black market trade took off here, she said.

There should be a multi-agency taskforce created, including the police, Customs and health, she said

Currently, the police, Customs and the Ministry of health worked separately to combat the problem and there were low-level penalties, she said.

“We are urging the Government to immediately establish a multi-agency Illicit Tobacco Task Force, increase penalties and have an independent roundtable consider a range of other measures, to ensure the illicit tobacco market is stamped out before it’s too late,” she said.

The illegal cigarettes were also able to skirt many of the measure aimed at decreasing tobacco use in New Zealand, such has packets with warning labels.

There was no way of knowing how much nicotine was in them, she said.

The illicit market was growing very quickly in New Zealand and that was why action was needed now, Ms Young said.

RNZ’s investigation found black market tobacco was sometimes being sold for less than half the price of the regulated product.

One retailer called it an “open secret.”

People caught selling illicit cigarettes, could face a six-month prison sentence, a $20,000 fine or both.

Importing cigarettes without paying the excise duty was illegal under Customs law.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand