Politics and Trade – Back the India deal: Business leaders call for cross-party support

Source: BusinessNZ



The BusinessNZ Network and leaders across New Zealand’s export sector are calling on all political parties to back the New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement, warning the country cannot afford to miss a major economic opportunity.

An open letter published today and signed by 28 exporters and industry associations outlines the significance of getting the deal across the line as global uncertainty, rising protectionism and supply chain disruption continues to reshape international trade.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich says trade has long been a strength of New Zealand’s economic policy, and bipartisan support has underpinned our success.

“New Zealand relies on global markets to drive growth, support jobs and lift incomes. That only works when there is consistency and confidence in our trade settings. That’s why we’re making this call to all political parties today.

“This Agreement opens the door to one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies and creates real opportunities for New Zealand exporters. We cannot afford to delay this deal.”

The open letter states that the reduction of barriers secured in the Free Trade Agreement will directly benefit sectors including; Horticulture, sheep meat, seafood, wine, honey, wood products, seeds and natural fibres, machinery, digital technology, and services.

ExportNZ Executive Director Joshua Tan says the Agreement is ultimately about backing the people behind New Zealand’s export economy.

“India is on track to become the world’s third largest economy by 2030. Securing fair access to a market the size of India’s backs our farmers, growers, manufacturers, innovators and service providers, as well as the communities that depend on them.”

Tan says opportunities of this scale are rare, and maintaining New Zealand’s longstanding bipartisan approach to trade is critical in the modern trading environment.

“This Agreement was hard-fought and represents our best chance to secure meaningful access to one of the world’s most important growth markets. Businesses want to see the agreement signed and into force as quickly as possible. Now is the time for Parliament to get behind it.”