PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 13, 2026 – Full Text

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PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 13, 2026 – Full Text

State of Business Poll shows business owners facing rising stress levels

April 12, 2026

Source: Radio New Zealand

Alongside the negative economic outlook is a growing sense of strain among business owners themselves. Unsplash/ Blake Wisz

New Zealand business owners are facing rising levels of stress after years of tough economic conditions, according to the latest State of Business Poll from Research New Zealand.

The April poll, which surveyed more than 400 business owners and senior managers, found nearly two‑thirds of respondents believe the current state of the economy is “bad” or “very bad”.

That figure has remained stubbornly high and is worse than comparable surveys conducted earlier last year.

Alongside the negative economic outlook is a growing sense of strain among business owners themselves.

All types of business owners, regardless of their industry category, business size, or region, are feeling stressed.

The poll found 83 percent of respondents reported experiencing some level of stress, with many saying they had struggled to feel hopeful or optimistic in recent weeks.

Research New Zealand managing partner Emanuel Kalafatelis said the survey showed a business community that has been under sustained pressure for an extended period.

“Most business owners are still very much in survival mode,” he said.

A record 42 percent of respondents said they had hardly ever felt hopeful or optimistic in the last two weeks, or not at all.

Only 22 percent said they had felt optimistic frequently over that period.

While the ongoing conflict in the Middle East was a concern for many firms, Kalafatelis said it was just one of many existing challenges rather than the sole cause of weak confidence.

Nearly three‑quarters of respondents said they were worried about the impact of the conflict on the broader economy, and about half believed it would directly affect their own business.

“While the domestic economy has continued to splutter in the interim, the conflict in the Middle East has put a further spanner in the works,” Kalafatelis said.

The survey also found significant caution about the year ahead.

Around a quarter of respondents expect sharp declines in revenue or profitability over the next 12 months, and nearly a third anticipate costs rising by 20 percent or more.

As a result, 52 percent of businesses said they were focused on just maintaining their current size, 16 percent were looking to downsize, and just 31 percent were planning any expansion or new investment.

Speaking after the release of the survey, Kalafatelis said the findings underscored the need for stronger government support for businesses under strain.

He told RNZ that targeted measures, including subsidies, could help firms cope with rising costs and prolonged uncertainty.

The survey of 433 business owners and managers was conducted online, between 24 March and 2 April 2026.

The maximum margin of error is +/- 5.8 percent (at the 95 percent confidence level).

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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North Island communities prepare for Cyclone Vaianu

April 10, 2026

Source: Radio New Zealand

The community civil defence group in the settlement of Coville on the Coromandel Peninsula, testing a generator. Supplied

Some North Island communities are preparing for the full force of Cyclone Vaianu – particularly coastal settlements that have been hit hard by previous storms.

Some say they are better equipped now, with Starlinks, generators, and community networks that have formed and strengthened following successive weather events over recent years.

The cyclone is forecast to reach Northland on Saturday night, and has brought the entire North Island under a strong wind watch for Sunday. Up to 200mm of rain could fall in 18-24 hours in some areas, according to predictions by Earth Sciences.

Gavin Jeffcoat, the chairperson of the Coromandel-Colville Community local board, said his northern Coromandel town of Colville never seems to finish tidying up after the last weather event, before the next one comes along – having had two storms this year already.

He runs a cycling and walking tour business, and has had weekend trips cancelled in anticipation of the cyclone.

Jeffcoat, who helps with the local community civil defence group, said preparation work was underway on Thursday.

“We’ve been out today just making sure that the generator’s working and it’s got fuel, and the satellite Starlink is working and just getting all those little things, and making sure everything’s in place so we’re not getting caught out on Sunday,” he said.

Jeffcoat said he’s heard from a family whose house was threatened by a slip in the last storm, and has been working to arrange a place for the family to go this weekend.

The community civil defence group in the settlement of Coville on the Coromandel Peninsula, getting trained to use a starlink. Supplied

Auckland’s Muriwai is also no stranger to extreme weather, having suffered extensive landslides during Cyclone Gabrielle, including one that claimed the lives of two firefighters.

Local resident Jayne McCall said her community started the Muriwai Emergency Group in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, and has been working closely with Auckland Emergency Management since.

McCall said the majority of Muriwai residents are connected to the group, and there are now street based “neighbourhood nets” which ensures anyone who needs help has support.

The local Surf Life Saving club will be their evacuation base and has been fitted with a generator and a starlink, she said.

Donna Kerridge’s Ōakura home was flooded in the January storm. She’s worried that the community could be cut off with potential damage from Cyclone Vaianu, considering that their main road to Whangarei – Russell Road – remains partly blocked since the January storm.  Donna Kerridge

Donna Kerridge, who lives in Northland’s settlement of Ōakura, said she’s “over being anxious” with the incoming cyclone, after months of dealing with the devastation from January’s storm that saw her house flooded.

Kerridge is still receiving treatment for a toe infection caused by silt in the January event, and her house remains uninhabitable due to ongoing works to clean up mould, replace internal walls and get her bathrooms fixed. She’s been living at a campground.

Kerridge said since the last storm, they’ve formed Whatsapp groups to share information about weather risks, and she also has a shared “next of kin” contact list with a smaller group of neighbours.

“That kind of thing is quite comforting, I know now that if my neighbours were compromised that I can ring their adult children… so that we’re all in the loop,” she said.

Kerridge said the community is hunkering down to do all the usual things to prepare for outages that could be caused by strong winds, such as making sure there’s safe drinking water, food, and that power packs are charged.

Ōakura also has a Starlink now, she added.

“We’re more aware now of where the risks are, we’re also more aware now of where the assets are, where are the pumps in the bay to get water out when we need to urgently,” she said.

Kerridge said she’s most concerned about the community being cut off, considering that their main road to Whangārei – Russell Road – remains partly blocked since the January storm, and a backroad detour via Kaiikanui Road can be risky if there are no pilot vehicles to escort travellers.

“When you lose access in and out, to medical services, to whanau and things like that, that’s what’s had the biggest impact for me personally, is the risk to that access,

“We’ve got a work around, we’re very lucky, but I get concerned if that work around becomes inaccessible, then we really are stuck,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Far North mayor Moko Tepania said their emergency operations centre hasn’t closed since the recent storms, and is ready to respond to Cyclone Vaianu.

Tepania said he’s been hearing from concerned communities on the east coast who were worst hit in the January storm, and are now again in the line of fire, including Taemaro Bay, Rawhiti, Karetu, Ngaiotonga.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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La Mirabelle Achieves Sales of HK$4.6 Billion in Two Weeks, Records 522 Unit Sales as of 7 April 2026

April 9, 2026

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2026 – La Mirabelle, the final waterfront phase of the LOHAS Park residential development in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong, has generated HK$4.6 billion in sales for the whole project over the first two weeks of its launch, with 522 units sold as of 7 April. Buoyed by strong end-user demand alongside keen interest from overseas buyers, this performance reflects sustained confidence in Hong Kong’s residential property market.

La Mirabelle at LOHAS Park has generated HK$4.6 billion in sales in two weeks.

Jointly developed by Sino Land Company Limited (Stock Code: 0083.HK), Kerry Properties, K. Wah International, China Merchants Land, and MTR Corporation, La Mirabelle recorded sales of 522 units as of 7 April. Mr Victor Tin, Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited, noted that buyers hailed from diverse markets, including the United Kingdom, Korea, India, and the Chinese Mainland. Approximately 80% were end users and 20% investors—evidence of robust ongoing demand.

Mr Daryl Ng, Chairman of Sino Land Company Limited, commented, ‘We are encouraged by the enthusiastic market response to La Mirabelle at LOHAS Park, a premier residential community in Tseung Kwan O, which has delivered HK$4.6 billion in sales in two weeks. Strong end-user participation, coupled with interest from international buyers, signals continued confidence in Hong Kong’s residential market. We believe this momentum underscores Hong Kong’s enduring appeal as a global city for living, working, and investment, bolstered by its world-class connectivity and established business ecosystem.’

Market observers anticipate sustained capital inflows into Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong. Renowned for its robust legal system, deep financial markets, and stable US dollar peg, Hong Kong remains a preferred destination for property investment. La Mirabelle’s strong sales performance signals enduring appeal among both local and international buyers.

As a long-term investor and developer in Hong Kong, Sino Land is committed to sustainable development and responsible business practices as part of its long-term approach to delivering quality homes and communities. The Company maintains strong ESG performance and has been ranked among the Global Top 5% in the Real Estate Management & Development industry in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026. Among more than 9,200 companies assessed worldwide, Sino Land is the only developer from Hong Kong to receive this recognition. This marks the company’s fourth consecutive inclusion in the Yearbook and its first ranking in the Global Top 5%. The Company has also been recognised through CDP Climate Change A List inclusion, GRESB five-star ratings in both the Development and Standing Investment Benchmarks, and an AAA rating from MSCI.

Hashtag: #SinoLand

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.

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Government and cruise sector team up for further growth

April 11, 2026

Source: New Zealand Government

A second joint Government and industry Cruise Forum will bring together responsible ministers and industry representatives to further strengthen New Zealand’s position as a world‑class cruise destination.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says the upcoming Forum is an effective way for the Government and industry to work together to support a resilient, competitive and growing cruise sector.

“Cruise plays an important role in New Zealand’s visitor economy and in many of regional communities, injecting $1.37 billion into the New Zealand economy in the previous financial year. 

“However we also know cruise activity has experienced significant volatility in recent years due to global market trends, deployment changes, and commercial pressures. 

“The Government and cruise sector representatives have been working together to address these issues, including improvements in regulatory coordination, engagement on biofouling management, and investment in port infrastructure.

“Holding a regular forum with industry means we can address shared challenges and ensure New Zealand remains an attractive and reliable destination for cruise lines.”

The first Cruise Forum was held in 2025 to support collaboration on key issues and unlock opportunities affecting cruise connectivity.

This year’s Forum on May 26 in Wellington will look at how to further strengthen the cruise sector, improve the visitor experience, and help New Zealand stay competitive in a fast‑changing global market.

In addition to the Cruise Forum, the Minister will attend Seatrade Cruise Global, the world’s largest annual cruise industry event, in Miami this April.

“Seatrade is a valuable platform to promote New Zealand, to meet directly with cruise lines, and demonstrate the Government’s commitment to supporting the cruise sector,” Louise Upston says. 

“We want the world to know New Zealand is open for business and we welcome visitors to experience the warm hospitality we have on offer.”

MIL OSI

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Death by aid cuts: Oxfam reaction to OECD preliminary data on aid spending in 2025

April 10, 2026

Source: Oxfam Aotearoa

In response to the publication today of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) preliminary data on Official Development Assistance (ODA) for 2025, Oxfam Aotearoa’s Advocacy and Policy Lead Nick Henry said:
“This report shows New Zealand aid fell by 12.8% in 2025. This is a huge problem for our Pacific neighbours who face an accelerating climate crisis.
Now more than ever, New Zealand should be standing with our Pacific neighbours with support for climate adaptation and sustainable development. But the New Zealand Government has not renewed our climate funding commitment for the Pacific and has not increased other aid enough to make up for the shortfall.
Unfortunately, this means New Zealand is now part of the problem.
Oxfam has previously praised the good work done through New Zealand’s support for climate action in the Pacific. We call on the New Zealand Government to restore and extend that support to our Pacific neighbours in this year’s budget.”
Meanwhile Oxfam’s Development Finance Lead Didier Jacobs said:
“Wealthy governments are turning their backs on the lives of millions of women, men and children in the Global South with these severe aid cuts. They collectively slashed aid by 23% in 2025. Based on aid’s crucial role in combating diseases like HIV-AIDS and malaria, the Institute of Global Health of Barcelona estimated that global aid cuts of such magnitude would kill hundreds of thousands of people in 2025 alone. If this trend continues, aid cuts could kill over 9 million people by 2030.
At a time where aid cuts are already driving instability and fostering greater inequality, government donors are cutting life-saving aid budgets while financing conflict and militarization. Cuts from donors including Germany, France and the UK will be felt by the world’s poorest. The United States shut down USAID and recklessly cut aid by $37 billion in 2025, and the Trump administration has been preparing to ask Congress for tens of billions in additional funding for bombs, ammunition, and other military equipment relating to its unlawful war against Iran.
Governments must restore their aid budgets and shore up the global humanitarian system that faces its most serious crisis in decades. There are other ways to find tens of billions of dollars, such as by taxing the $2.84 trillions of dollars that the super-rich hide in tax havens.”
Notes
The OECD preliminary data shows the DAC countries’ aid spending for 2025 was $174.3 billion, a cut of 23% from 2024.
The Institute of Global Health in Barcelona released a study in Lancet Journal (February 2026) that evaluated the impact of ODA on mortality rates around the world. It estimates that aid cuts in 2025 alone, assuming a 21% aid cut, would be responsible for 695,238 excess deaths, and that, if the aid cut trend continued, it could kill 9,416,417 by 2030.
The US Administration is reportedly planning to seek a war appropriation of $80-$100 billion from Congress.
Oxfam estimates that the top 0.1% richest people worldwide hide $2.84 trillion in tax havens. Even a small tax on that wealth would yield much more than the amount of aid cuts.

MIL OSI

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XTransfer Reinforces Commitment to Africa’s SME Trade

April 10, 2026

Source: Media Outreach

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 April 2026 – XTransfer, the World’s Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, reinforced its commitment to serving SMEs across Africa through its participation in major regional events. Following the Inclusive FinTech Forum 2026 in Rwanda, XTransfer joined the Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg. These engagements reflect XTransfer’s growing focus on enabling legitimate, secure cross-border trade that supports real-economy supply chains across the continent.

XTransfer joins the Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026.

As Africa’s premier energy event, “Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026″ convened more than 650 local and international exhibitors showcasing products, technologies and solutions. XTransfer‘s participation comes as it continues to expand in Africa, helping SMEs engaged in international trade access a more unified payment experience. In many markets, SMEs still face friction when making and receiving trade payments, including complex processes and delays that can strain cash flow and disrupt supply chains. Where reliable options are limited, some businesses may feel pressured to rely on informal channels, creating avoidable compliance and transparency risks for the wider ecosystem.

To address these challenges, XTransfer works with international and local banks and financial institutions to strengthen payment infrastructure and facilitate compliant trade payments. In Africa, XTransfer partners with Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, to support importers in Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa to pay for goods conveniently in local currency, while helping Asian exporters receive reliable settlement, supporting smoother trade flows across key Africa–Asia corridors.

By continuing to invest in partnerships and local market capabilities, XTransfer aims to help more African SMEs participate confidently in borderless trading and to support the supply chains, accelerating the continent’s energy transition.

https://www.xtransfer.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtransfer.cn
https://x.com/xtransferglobal
https://www.facebook.com/XTransferGlobal/

Hashtag: #XTransfer #Crossborder #Payment #SMEs #Africa #SouthAfrica

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.

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New Manukau rehab centre for spinal injury patients

April 9, 2026

Source: New Zealand Government

Construction of a long-awaited, purpose-built specialised rehabilitation centre will proceed at Manukau Health Park, significantly improving care for people with spinal cord injuries, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“I’m pleased to confirm that a new 30-bed facility will be delivered, providing the certainty the community has been waiting for following earlier delays and cost pressures that began under the previous government,” Mr Brown says.

“The current Ōtara Spinal Unit is one of the most outdated and high‑risk facilities in the country, and limited rehabilitation capacity has been placing ongoing pressure on Middlemore Hospital’s acute services for many years.

“This $128.5 million investment addresses both challenges by replacing an ageing facility and expanding rehabilitation capacity, ensuring patients receive quality care in the right setting, at the right time.”

Once complete, the centre will replace the existing 20‑bed unit and increase spinal rehabilitation capacity to 30 beds. This expanded capacity will improve access for patients with complex rehabilitation needs and support faster transitions out of acute hospital care.

Rehabilitation services will be further strengthened through the refurbishment of Middlemore Hospital’s adult rehabilitation ward under Health New Zealand’s National Remediation Programme. This will allow the ward to continue operating safely as a 28‑bed adult general and neuro rehabilitation unit.

“Together, these facilities will deliver a total of 58 rehabilitation beds, supporting rising demand through to 2040 while easing pressure on acute services at Middlemore Hospital.

“This is about ensuring our health system has the capacity it needs, both now and into the future. Expanding rehabilitation services helps patients recover sooner and frees up acute beds for those who need them most.”

The new Manukau facility will feature modern therapy spaces, stronger integration with clinical services, and a design aligned with the new Model of Rehabilitation. Its direct connection to the Manukau Surgery Centre will support patient privacy and provide convenient access to radiology, outpatient clinics, and theatre services.

“This project has been a long time coming, and I know how much it matters to the community. I want to acknowledge the dedication of staff, clinicians, and community partners who helped shape this project and ensure rehabilitation services are modern, responsive, and centred on patients and their families,” Mr Brown says. 

MIL OSI

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Activist Sector – Wellington March against the War

April 9, 2026

Source: Peace Action Wellington

Peace Action Wellington is hosting a march against the war on Saturday, 11 April at 11am from Civic Square to Parliament.

“The US and Israeli war on Iran is illegal, immoral and completely without justification,” said Valerie Morse from Peace Action Wellington.

“We call on the NZ government to condemn this war. To call out the US and Israel for their war crimes and to demand an end to this now – for good. This isn’t hard.”

“All of the Coalition is equally responsible for their utter cowardice – NZ First, National and ACT. They have utterly failed to have even the most basic moral compass. They can’t even condemn an illegal war. It is remarkable what utter sycophants they have all been to US power.”

“We should hardly be surprised since they have been so silent and complicit as thousands upon thousands of Palestinian men, women and children have been massacred.”

 “Now we demand that NZ get out of the blood-soaked alliance with the US and its task-master Israel. We say no troops, no SAS, no frigates, no joint training, no business, and out of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.”

“We demand an independent and principled foreign policy that puts human need, human dignity and human rights at the very forefront.”

MIL OSI

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