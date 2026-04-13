PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 13, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 13, 2026 – Full Text
State of Business Poll shows business owners facing rising stress levels
April 12, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
New Zealand business owners are facing rising levels of stress after years of tough economic conditions, according to the latest State of Business Poll from Research New Zealand.
The April poll, which surveyed more than 400 business owners and senior managers, found nearly two‑thirds of respondents believe the current state of the economy is “bad” or “very bad”.
That figure has remained stubbornly high and is worse than comparable surveys conducted earlier last year.
Alongside the negative economic outlook is a growing sense of strain among business owners themselves.
All types of business owners, regardless of their industry category, business size, or region, are feeling stressed.
The poll found 83 percent of respondents reported experiencing some level of stress, with many saying they had struggled to feel hopeful or optimistic in recent weeks.
Research New Zealand managing partner Emanuel Kalafatelis said the survey showed a business community that has been under sustained pressure for an extended period.
“Most business owners are still very much in survival mode,” he said.
A record 42 percent of respondents said they had hardly ever felt hopeful or optimistic in the last two weeks, or not at all.
Only 22 percent said they had felt optimistic frequently over that period.
While the ongoing conflict in the Middle East was a concern for many firms, Kalafatelis said it was just one of many existing challenges rather than the sole cause of weak confidence.
Nearly three‑quarters of respondents said they were worried about the impact of the conflict on the broader economy, and about half believed it would directly affect their own business.
“While the domestic economy has continued to splutter in the interim, the conflict in the Middle East has put a further spanner in the works,” Kalafatelis said.
The survey also found significant caution about the year ahead.
Around a quarter of respondents expect sharp declines in revenue or profitability over the next 12 months, and nearly a third anticipate costs rising by 20 percent or more.
As a result, 52 percent of businesses said they were focused on just maintaining their current size, 16 percent were looking to downsize, and just 31 percent were planning any expansion or new investment.
Speaking after the release of the survey, Kalafatelis said the findings underscored the need for stronger government support for businesses under strain.
He told RNZ that targeted measures, including subsidies, could help firms cope with rising costs and prolonged uncertainty.
The survey of 433 business owners and managers was conducted online, between 24 March and 2 April 2026.
The maximum margin of error is +/- 5.8 percent (at the 95 percent confidence level).
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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North Island communities prepare for Cyclone Vaianu
April 10, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Some North Island communities are preparing for the full force of Cyclone Vaianu – particularly coastal settlements that have been hit hard by previous storms.
Some say they are better equipped now, with Starlinks, generators, and community networks that have formed and strengthened following successive weather events over recent years.
The cyclone is forecast to reach Northland on Saturday night, and has brought the entire North Island under a strong wind watch for Sunday. Up to 200mm of rain could fall in 18-24 hours in some areas, according to predictions by Earth Sciences.
Gavin Jeffcoat, the chairperson of the Coromandel-Colville Community local board, said his northern Coromandel town of Colville never seems to finish tidying up after the last weather event, before the next one comes along – having had two storms this year already.
He runs a cycling and walking tour business, and has had weekend trips cancelled in anticipation of the cyclone.
Jeffcoat, who helps with the local community civil defence group, said preparation work was underway on Thursday.
“We’ve been out today just making sure that the generator’s working and it’s got fuel, and the satellite Starlink is working and just getting all those little things, and making sure everything’s in place so we’re not getting caught out on Sunday,” he said.
Jeffcoat said he’s heard from a family whose house was threatened by a slip in the last storm, and has been working to arrange a place for the family to go this weekend.
Auckland’s Muriwai is also no stranger to extreme weather, having suffered extensive landslides during Cyclone Gabrielle, including one that claimed the lives of two firefighters.
Local resident Jayne McCall said her community started the Muriwai Emergency Group in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, and has been working closely with Auckland Emergency Management since.
McCall said the majority of Muriwai residents are connected to the group, and there are now street based “neighbourhood nets” which ensures anyone who needs help has support.
The local Surf Life Saving club will be their evacuation base and has been fitted with a generator and a starlink, she said.
Donna Kerridge, who lives in Northland’s settlement of Ōakura, said she’s “over being anxious” with the incoming cyclone, after months of dealing with the devastation from January’s storm that saw her house flooded.
Kerridge is still receiving treatment for a toe infection caused by silt in the January event, and her house remains uninhabitable due to ongoing works to clean up mould, replace internal walls and get her bathrooms fixed. She’s been living at a campground.
Kerridge said since the last storm, they’ve formed Whatsapp groups to share information about weather risks, and she also has a shared “next of kin” contact list with a smaller group of neighbours.
“That kind of thing is quite comforting, I know now that if my neighbours were compromised that I can ring their adult children… so that we’re all in the loop,” she said.
Kerridge said the community is hunkering down to do all the usual things to prepare for outages that could be caused by strong winds, such as making sure there’s safe drinking water, food, and that power packs are charged.
Ōakura also has a Starlink now, she added.
“We’re more aware now of where the risks are, we’re also more aware now of where the assets are, where are the pumps in the bay to get water out when we need to urgently,” she said.
Kerridge said she’s most concerned about the community being cut off, considering that their main road to Whangārei – Russell Road – remains partly blocked since the January storm, and a backroad detour via Kaiikanui Road can be risky if there are no pilot vehicles to escort travellers.
“When you lose access in and out, to medical services, to whanau and things like that, that’s what’s had the biggest impact for me personally, is the risk to that access,
“We’ve got a work around, we’re very lucky, but I get concerned if that work around becomes inaccessible, then we really are stuck,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Far North mayor Moko Tepania said their emergency operations centre hasn’t closed since the recent storms, and is ready to respond to Cyclone Vaianu.
Tepania said he’s been hearing from concerned communities on the east coast who were worst hit in the January storm, and are now again in the line of fire, including Taemaro Bay, Rawhiti, Karetu, Ngaiotonga.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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La Mirabelle Achieves Sales of HK$4.6 Billion in Two Weeks, Records 522 Unit Sales as of 7 April 2026
April 9, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2026 – La Mirabelle, the final waterfront phase of the LOHAS Park residential development in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong, has generated HK$4.6 billion in sales for the whole project over the first two weeks of its launch, with 522 units sold as of 7 April. Buoyed by strong end-user demand alongside keen interest from overseas buyers, this performance reflects sustained confidence in Hong Kong’s residential property market.
Jointly developed by Sino Land Company Limited (Stock Code: 0083.HK), Kerry Properties, K. Wah International, China Merchants Land, and MTR Corporation, La Mirabelle recorded sales of 522 units as of 7 April. Mr Victor Tin, Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited, noted that buyers hailed from diverse markets, including the United Kingdom, Korea, India, and the Chinese Mainland. Approximately 80% were end users and 20% investors—evidence of robust ongoing demand.
Mr Daryl Ng, Chairman of Sino Land Company Limited, commented, ‘We are encouraged by the enthusiastic market response to La Mirabelle at LOHAS Park, a premier residential community in Tseung Kwan O, which has delivered HK$4.6 billion in sales in two weeks. Strong end-user participation, coupled with interest from international buyers, signals continued confidence in Hong Kong’s residential market. We believe this momentum underscores Hong Kong’s enduring appeal as a global city for living, working, and investment, bolstered by its world-class connectivity and established business ecosystem.’
Market observers anticipate sustained capital inflows into Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong. Renowned for its robust legal system, deep financial markets, and stable US dollar peg, Hong Kong remains a preferred destination for property investment. La Mirabelle’s strong sales performance signals enduring appeal among both local and international buyers.
As a long-term investor and developer in Hong Kong, Sino Land is committed to sustainable development and responsible business practices as part of its long-term approach to delivering quality homes and communities. The Company maintains strong ESG performance and has been ranked among the Global Top 5% in the Real Estate Management & Development industry in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026. Among more than 9,200 companies assessed worldwide, Sino Land is the only developer from Hong Kong to receive this recognition. This marks the company’s fourth consecutive inclusion in the Yearbook and its first ranking in the Global Top 5%. The Company has also been recognised through CDP Climate Change A List inclusion, GRESB five-star ratings in both the Development and Standing Investment Benchmarks, and an AAA rating from MSCI.
Hashtag: #SinoLand
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Government and cruise sector team up for further growth
April 11, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
A second joint Government and industry Cruise Forum will bring together responsible ministers and industry representatives to further strengthen New Zealand’s position as a world‑class cruise destination.
Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says the upcoming Forum is an effective way for the Government and industry to work together to support a resilient, competitive and growing cruise sector.
“Cruise plays an important role in New Zealand’s visitor economy and in many of regional communities, injecting $1.37 billion into the New Zealand economy in the previous financial year.
“However we also know cruise activity has experienced significant volatility in recent years due to global market trends, deployment changes, and commercial pressures.
“The Government and cruise sector representatives have been working together to address these issues, including improvements in regulatory coordination, engagement on biofouling management, and investment in port infrastructure.
“Holding a regular forum with industry means we can address shared challenges and ensure New Zealand remains an attractive and reliable destination for cruise lines.”
The first Cruise Forum was held in 2025 to support collaboration on key issues and unlock opportunities affecting cruise connectivity.
This year’s Forum on May 26 in Wellington will look at how to further strengthen the cruise sector, improve the visitor experience, and help New Zealand stay competitive in a fast‑changing global market.
In addition to the Cruise Forum, the Minister will attend Seatrade Cruise Global, the world’s largest annual cruise industry event, in Miami this April.
“Seatrade is a valuable platform to promote New Zealand, to meet directly with cruise lines, and demonstrate the Government’s commitment to supporting the cruise sector,” Louise Upston says.
“We want the world to know New Zealand is open for business and we welcome visitors to experience the warm hospitality we have on offer.”
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Wellington Metlink faces major diesel spikes, calling on the government for fare discounts
April 9, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Wellington’s public transport authority is warning passengers could face service cuts or costlier fares due to soaring diesel prices, and is calling for government intervention.
And Local Government New Zealand says diesel prices are a huge concern for councils around the country operating large public transport networks.
Greater Wellington Regional Council Chair Daran Ponter said he had written to the Finance, Transport and Associate Energy Ministers about steps the government could take to encourage public transport use.
Ponter said escalating diesel prices had been costing Wellington’s public transport provider, Metlink, an extra $130,000 per week.
Waitomo’s chief executive told Morning Report people should start seeing relief at the pump due to a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, but motorists have been concerned prices could reach more than $4 a litre.
Ponter said prices were uncertain, and could stay high for some time despite the ceasefire.
“We’re asking the government to think about fare discounts, and maybe targeted fare discounts.”
He said he had also asked the government to encourage public servants to travel to and from work outside of peak hours.
Ponter said the council would do everything it could to avoid higher bus fares, including borrowing money in order to spread costs over a longer period.
He hadn’t asked for projections on how much transport fares could increase if diesel prices remained high.
“I don’t want us to have to apply further increases to fares because of the fuel costs that we are facing.
“So the answer has to lie somewhere between us and government rather than us and the people that we carry on our buses and trains every day. I don’t want them paying any more money than they currently are.”
Lower-patronage routes in the Wellington region would have to be scrutinised for potential service cuts if the situation didn’t improve, he said.
Bus and train fares are already set to increase from May 15 by 3.1 percent, and some services are already looking at being cut from July 1, Ponter said, due to changes over the private share – the share of how much users and the government pays for public transport.
But Ponter said that context would only get worse without government intervention.
He said about 75 percent of the region’s buses used diesel, and the costs had put pressure on the council.
Local Government New Zealand President Rehette Stoltz said diesel costs were a “huge concern” for councils throughout the country.
“It is definitely a concern for councils who operate huge public transport networks – let’s think of Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington. I think Christchurch alone uses 70,000 litres of diesel a week, because they have an extensive public transport network.
“So yes, it is a huge concern to councils because their operating costs have increased significantly.”
Gisborne’s bus operator had not raised concerns about fuel costs so far, but Stoltz said she would not be surprised if the issue came up soon.
Discussions around government support were something councils would be putting towards ministers and would be a case-by-case decision, Stoltz said.
The government has been approached for comment.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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E-bikes, e-scooters prove popular amid fuel supply issues
April 10, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Electric mobility devices like e-scooters and e-bikes are proving popular as more people look to beat anxiety over fuel supply questions.
As petrol prices conitnue to rise, TradeMe data shows searches for e-scooters had jumped 68 percent compared to this time last year.
Electric scooter shop owner Jen Hobbs said the devices were already popular among students.
“They’re everywhere. Young kids on the footpath going to and from school on these little scooters, and sometimes you see kids on big powerful scooters too, and I’m equivocal about that.”
But in Australia, one state had expressed concerns over teenagers zipping around too fast on the devices, endangering themselves and those around them.
A Queensland parliamentary inquiry recommended tighter rules around using e-mobility devices, including an age limit, and a learner’s driver’s license.
University of Melbourne researcher Milad Haghani said the recommendations would work well as a short-term solution.
“But from the standpoint of policy makers, you have to understand that they need to come up with quick policy lines that would fix the problem in the short term until we can figure out how to stop the infiltration of illegal and high-speed e-bikes and e-scooters into our streets.”
He said it’s a policy that can be viewed in the same “spirit” as the latest ban on social media.
“Can young kids benefit from accessing social media to some degrees as well if they use it responsibly? Yes, but the Australian policymaker has decided that the potential for harm is much greater than any benefit and as such has moved on to restrict the access.”
In New Zealand, concerns were also growing as data revealed young people were well represented in statistics on e-scooter related injuries.
In 2022, about 40 percent of new e-scooter related ACC claims were from those under 25-years-old. This grew to 47 percent last year.
Part of the rise was being driven by claims for 10 to 14-year-olds, which tripled during that time.
While Haghani believed a ban on under 16-year-olds would be fair, University of Queensland researcher Dorina Pojani thought even a temporary ban would impact some families too much.
“My own research focuses quite a lot on gender, and I found that mothers are often overburdened by the need to chauffeur children from activities to activity. Fathers do, but often these kinds of things are done by mothers. And having children be able to travel independently would be a huge thing for families.”
Hobbs, said business had picked up at her shop since the conflict in the Middle East.
She did not support an age limit but believed teaching younger riders about road rules could help.
Hobbs said the appropriate age should depend on the child. For example, a 10-year-old with good spatial awareness could be trusted with an e-scooter that could go as fast as 30kph, but for other children they needed to be older.
“It is, of course, a good idea for the riders to have some training about how to be considerate of others. I think a sensible distinction is that if you don’t have a driver’s license, then you should not be operating any vehicle on the road.”
Anyone without a license could ride on the footpath or cycle lane instead, she said.
Hobbs wanted to see a policy that focused on rider behaviour.
“I think the speed limit on the footpath should be 15 kilometers per hour. I think the rule should be that you have to dismount around pedestrians. And I think the speed limit on all roads should apply. If the rule is there, then it can be enforced.”
Maurice Wells, from the Electric Bike Team, said neither rules would keep his children safe.
“I would absolutely have mixed feelings about putting them on an e-bike. My main concern about when they should ride an e-bike is not based on their exact age. It’s based on their skills at controlling a bike and it’s based on the environment in which they’re riding.”
He said licensing would be difficult to enforce, and would not keep children safe on the road.
“That’s not to say people don’t have to know the road rules, but I think when you are a vulnerable road user on a bicycle or a scooter you have an in-built incentive or motivation to understand how the road rules work.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Death by aid cuts: Oxfam reaction to OECD preliminary data on aid spending in 2025
April 10, 2026
Source: Oxfam Aotearoa
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XTransfer Reinforces Commitment to Africa’s SME Trade
April 10, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 April 2026 – XTransfer, the World’s Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, reinforced its commitment to serving SMEs across Africa through its participation in major regional events. Following the Inclusive FinTech Forum 2026 in Rwanda, XTransfer joined the Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg. These engagements reflect XTransfer’s growing focus on enabling legitimate, secure cross-border trade that supports real-economy supply chains across the continent.
As Africa’s premier energy event, “Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026″ convened more than 650 local and international exhibitors showcasing products, technologies and solutions. XTransfer‘s participation comes as it continues to expand in Africa, helping SMEs engaged in international trade access a more unified payment experience. In many markets, SMEs still face friction when making and receiving trade payments, including complex processes and delays that can strain cash flow and disrupt supply chains. Where reliable options are limited, some businesses may feel pressured to rely on informal channels, creating avoidable compliance and transparency risks for the wider ecosystem.
To address these challenges, XTransfer works with international and local banks and financial institutions to strengthen payment infrastructure and facilitate compliant trade payments. In Africa, XTransfer partners with Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, to support importers in Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa to pay for goods conveniently in local currency, while helping Asian exporters receive reliable settlement, supporting smoother trade flows across key Africa–Asia corridors.
By continuing to invest in partnerships and local market capabilities, XTransfer aims to help more African SMEs participate confidently in borderless trading and to support the supply chains, accelerating the continent’s energy transition.
https://www.xtransfer.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtransfer.cn
https://x.com/xtransferglobal
https://www.facebook.com/XTransferGlobal/
Hashtag: #XTransfer #Crossborder #Payment #SMEs #Africa #SouthAfrica
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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New Manukau rehab centre for spinal injury patients
April 9, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Construction of a long-awaited, purpose-built specialised rehabilitation centre will proceed at Manukau Health Park, significantly improving care for people with spinal cord injuries, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.
“I’m pleased to confirm that a new 30-bed facility will be delivered, providing the certainty the community has been waiting for following earlier delays and cost pressures that began under the previous government,” Mr Brown says.
“The current Ōtara Spinal Unit is one of the most outdated and high‑risk facilities in the country, and limited rehabilitation capacity has been placing ongoing pressure on Middlemore Hospital’s acute services for many years.
“This $128.5 million investment addresses both challenges by replacing an ageing facility and expanding rehabilitation capacity, ensuring patients receive quality care in the right setting, at the right time.”
Once complete, the centre will replace the existing 20‑bed unit and increase spinal rehabilitation capacity to 30 beds. This expanded capacity will improve access for patients with complex rehabilitation needs and support faster transitions out of acute hospital care.
Rehabilitation services will be further strengthened through the refurbishment of Middlemore Hospital’s adult rehabilitation ward under Health New Zealand’s National Remediation Programme. This will allow the ward to continue operating safely as a 28‑bed adult general and neuro rehabilitation unit.
“Together, these facilities will deliver a total of 58 rehabilitation beds, supporting rising demand through to 2040 while easing pressure on acute services at Middlemore Hospital.
“This is about ensuring our health system has the capacity it needs, both now and into the future. Expanding rehabilitation services helps patients recover sooner and frees up acute beds for those who need them most.”
The new Manukau facility will feature modern therapy spaces, stronger integration with clinical services, and a design aligned with the new Model of Rehabilitation. Its direct connection to the Manukau Surgery Centre will support patient privacy and provide convenient access to radiology, outpatient clinics, and theatre services.
“This project has been a long time coming, and I know how much it matters to the community. I want to acknowledge the dedication of staff, clinicians, and community partners who helped shape this project and ensure rehabilitation services are modern, responsive, and centred on patients and their families,” Mr Brown says.
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Activist Sector – Wellington March against the War
April 9, 2026
Source: Peace Action Wellington
Peace Action Wellington is hosting a march against the war on Saturday, 11 April at 11am from Civic Square to Parliament.
“The US and Israeli war on Iran is illegal, immoral and completely without justification,” said Valerie Morse from Peace Action Wellington.
“We call on the NZ government to condemn this war. To call out the US and Israel for their war crimes and to demand an end to this now – for good. This isn’t hard.”
“All of the Coalition is equally responsible for their utter cowardice – NZ First, National and ACT. They have utterly failed to have even the most basic moral compass. They can’t even condemn an illegal war. It is remarkable what utter sycophants they have all been to US power.”
“We should hardly be surprised since they have been so silent and complicit as thousands upon thousands of Palestinian men, women and children have been massacred.”
“Now we demand that NZ get out of the blood-soaked alliance with the US and its task-master Israel. We say no troops, no SAS, no frigates, no joint training, no business, and out of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.”
“We demand an independent and principled foreign policy that puts human need, human dignity and human rights at the very forefront.”
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