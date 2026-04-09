Activist Sector – Wellington March against the War

Source: Peace Action Wellington

Peace Action Wellington is hosting a march against the war on Saturday, 11 April at 11am from Civic Square to Parliament.

“The US and Israeli war on Iran is illegal, immoral and completely without justification,” said Valerie Morse from Peace Action Wellington.

“We call on the NZ government to condemn this war. To call out the US and Israel for their war crimes and to demand an end to this now – for good. This isn’t hard.”

“All of the Coalition is equally responsible for their utter cowardice – NZ First, National and ACT. They have utterly failed to have even the most basic moral compass. They can’t even condemn an illegal war. It is remarkable what utter sycophants they have all been to US power.”

“We should hardly be surprised since they have been so silent and complicit as thousands upon thousands of Palestinian men, women and children have been massacred.”

“Now we demand that NZ get out of the blood-soaked alliance with the US and its task-master Israel. We say no troops, no SAS, no frigates, no joint training, no business, and out of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.”

“We demand an independent and principled foreign policy that puts human need, human dignity and human rights at the very forefront.”