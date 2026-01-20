Vehicle of interest in Auckland’s Onehunga shooting seized by police

Source: Radio New Zealand

Kim Baker Wilson / RNZ

A van believed to be have been atthe scene of a shooting in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga has been seized by police.

Police were called to a house on Arthur Street on 16 January following reports several people had arrived at a house and fired shots toward the front of the home.

A man inside the home was critically injured.

Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bunce said a dark-coloured van that was considered a vehicle of interest had been seized by police in recent days.

He said the Toyota van had been seen pulling up in front of the house that day just after 11am.

“As the van pulled into the driveway a group of people got out and fired shots towards the victim through the closed front door, before getting back in the van and driving away.”

CCTV helped police identify the van, Bunce said and it was found in Māngere on Saturday.

“The person who reported the van to us thought it looked suspicious and called to tell us its location.

“Subsequently, we’ve now got another piece of the puzzle to help the investigation as the van has been forensically examined.”

The injured man remained in hospital in a stable condition, Bunce said.

The investigation was ongoing, he said and he was pleased with how it was progressing.

Information could be reported online at 105.police.govt.nz, or by calling 105. The reference number 260116/9278 should be used.

Anonymous reports could be made through Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.

