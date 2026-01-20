Energy Policy – Improving transparency in NZ’s energy transition – BusinessNZ

Source: BusinessNZ



The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) says improved, system-wide data will help businesses, policymakers and communities better understand New Zealand’s energy transition.

BEC’s Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard says Powering Change’s introduction of a quarterly Measures and Metrics report as part of its refresh will provide a valuable new lens on New Zealand’s energy transition.

“Tracking energy prices, reliability, renewables and emissions over time offers a clearer, whole-of-system view of how the transition is progressing.

Powering Change platform. “We encourage anyone with an interest in the future of New Zealand’s energy system, including how we maintain security and affordability while reducing emissions, to engage with the

Beard says BEC acknowledges the Powering Change team, which is made up of organisations from across the energy system, for their collaborative effort in strengthening understanding of New Zealand’s energy outlook.

“The need for clearer, more accessible information was one of the key actions identified through the Energy Transition Framework, and the refreshed Powering Change platform directly supports that goal.”