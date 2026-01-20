Fire crews put out blaze at Christchurch Hospital

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

Firefighters have extinguished a fire at Christchurch Hospital.

Eight crews were called to the hospital after being alerted by an automatic alarm about 12.25pm.

A fire was found in a power supply room.

RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

Fire and Emergency says crews remain at the hospital going through salvage operations.

Police are assisting with traffic control.

Health NZ is yet to respond to requests for comment.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand