Man dead after drowning near Coromandel beach

Source: Radio New Zealand

WESTPAC RESCUE HELICOPTERS

One person has died following a water-related incident in Hahei this afternoon.

At around 3.15pm on Monday, Police were alerted to a man in need of assistance in the water near Tutaritari Road.

One helicopter, one ambulance and a first response unit was dispatched to the scene.

The man was located in the water and was taken ashore in a critical condition.

Sadly, despite best efforts by emergency services, the man died at the scene.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand