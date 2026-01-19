Basketball: Steven Adams injured in Rockets win

Source: Radio New Zealand

New Zealand basketballer Steven Adams could be set for another injury lay-off in the NBA after falling heavily in the Houston Rockets’ 119-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Monday, the Rockets centre sprained his left ankle in the fourth quarter while attempting to block a Zion Williamson layup.

Adams had to be helped from the court by medical staff as he could not stand unassisted.

Adams had come into the starting five against the Pelicans as a replacement for Tari Eason who as out with an ankle injury.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka gave a brief update on the New Zealander’s condition post-game.

“Nothing broken, not a high ankle sprain, not sure about anything as far as time wise but quite a bit of swelling and pain and obviously couldn’t put much weight on it,” Udoka said.

Before being helped off the court in Houston Adams had scored five points, had 10 rebounds and 2 assists in 27 minutes.

The 32-year-old has been an important player for the Rockets this season and is averaging 5.9 points and 8.6 boards across 22.7 minutes in 31 games.

Adams has had injury trouble before, he missed a few games earlier this season with a right ankle injury and missed the entire 2023-24 season with a knee injury.

The Rockets have a 25 win 15 loss record this season and are fifth in the Western Conference.

