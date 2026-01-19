Australia-New Zealand – New Zealand firefighters deploy to Victoria

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand has sent 22 firefighters to Victoria today, following a formal request from Emergency Management Victoria.

The contingent consists of 20 firefighters experienced in arduous conditions, and two liaison officers.

One of the crews is from the Department of Conservation, one is from the forestry industry and the other two crews comprise volunteer firefighters from Fire and Emergency brigades around the country.

They departed this morning and will return to New Zealand on 2 February.

Victoria is experiencing extreme weather conditions with multiple bushfires, which have already caused loss of life and extensive damage to homes, property and the environment.

Assistant National Commander Ken Cooper says the firefighters who have been selected for this deployment are all experienced at working on complex wildfires in difficult terrain and hot temperatures. Their taskings will be confirmed when they reach Melbourne, but they are equipped and ready to stay at a fire camp in a remote location.

Fire and Emergency has international agreements to provide mutual assistance, and regularly deploys personnel overseas to Australia, Pacific Islands and North America.

“We assess each request to ensure that we have the capacity to send appropriate personnel without compromising our ability to maintain full capability to respond to incidents at home,” Ken Cooper says.