Fatal crash, Haruru, Far North

One person has sadly died following a serious crash in Haruru early this morning.

Around 12.10am today, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Puketona Road, near the Garden Court intersection.

Sadly, despite emergency services best efforts, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Puketona Road was closed between Haruru Falls Road and Te Karuwha Parade while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, and has since re-opened.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing.

