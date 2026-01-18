Flooding in Northland isolates communities, prompts warnings

Source: Radio New Zealand

Drivers have been warned of flooding in some parts of Northland, after heavy rain, while some areas have been isolated by slips and floods.

On Sunday morning Whangārei District Council said drivers should not travel in or out of Ngunguru, Helena Bay, Ōakura, Punaruku, or Whangaruru.

MetService forecasters issued a heavy rain warning for Northland through to midday Sunday, with rain continuing to accumulate after flooding overnight.

Nearly 150 millimetres of rain was recorded at Ngunguru between midnight and 5:30am Sunday.

Whangārei District Council said heavy rain and surface flooding had closed roads, isolating some communities.

“Drive with great care expecting slippery roads and possible hazards like fallen trees or flooding,” they said on Facebook.

“Expect river and stream levels to be much higher than usual, and to be flowing with a lot more force. Levels may also continue to rise rapidly.”

