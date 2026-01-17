Examinations continue after Onehunga shooting leaves one in critical condition

By
MIL OSI
-
0
5

Source: Radio New Zealand

An officer crosses the road inside the cordon on Alfred Street on Friday. RNZ/Calvin Samuel

Forensic experts are spending a second day examining a house in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga where a man was shot.

Police were called to the property on Arthur Street late on Friday morning following reports that several people had arrived at a house and fired shots.

Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bunce said a man has been in a critical condition in hospital.

He said it looked like a targeted incident and there was no ongoing risk to the public.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleEnquiries continuing after Onehunga shooting
Next articlePolice looking for footage after fatal two-vehicle crash in Rotorua’s Tikitere

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR