Enquiries continuing after Onehunga shooting

Source: New Zealand Police

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital following a firearms incident in Onehunga yesterday.

Police located the victim at an Arthur Street property shortly after 11am, following reports a person had been shot.

Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bunce says a scene examination is ongoing at the residential address.

“Several people arrived at a residential address and discharged firearms at the front of the house, and the victim has been struck as a result of this. Investigators are making a number of enquiries to locate the people involved.

“Incidents like this are incredibly concerning, but I want to assure the public that we are doing everything to track these offenders and arrest them. At this stage we believe this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

“Information from the public remains crucial to the investigation, and we urge anyone with CCTV or dashcam on or around Arthur Street about 11am yesterday to get in touch with us. Even the smallest detail could be vital.”

How to help:

Information can be reported online at 105.police.govt.nz, click “update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260116/9278.

Anonymous reports can be made through Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI