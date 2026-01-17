Police looking for footage after fatal two-vehicle crash in Rotorua’s Tikitere

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police / Supplied

Police are appealing for information after a fatal crash in Rotorua’s Tikitere.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4.20am on Thursday on State Highway 30.

Two people were found dead at the scene and another person had moderate injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage between the areas of Fenton Street, Rotorua and Curtis Road.

Officers say they are looking for footage of a Green Honda Spike, or any information on the vehicle’s movements during the early hours of Thursday morning.

