Latest investigation into toddler Lachlan Jones’ death almost complete

Source: Radio New Zealand

SUPPLIED/ODT

A third investigation into the death of preschooler Lachlan Jones is nearing completion.

The three-year-old’s body was found in an oxidation pond in Gore seven years ago.

Coroner Alex Ho instructed the Police to look into the case again in June last year.

Two police investigations concluded it was an accidental drowning, but Lachlan’s father Paul Jones maintains he was murdered.

Coroner Ho found Lachlan most likely fled home and accessed the pond himself, but he could not rule out foul play.

Stuff / Kavinda Herath

Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur from Waikato is leading the investigation, overseen by Detective Superintendent Ross McKay.

They were in contact with the Coroner’s office on Thursday to provide an update.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand