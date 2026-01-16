Man arrested following family harm incident, Wairarapa

Source: New Zealand Police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a family harm incident in Masterton on Thursday.

Police were called to the River Road address at around 5pm.

Detective Inspector Jamie Woods says upon arrival, a female was located unconscious and bleeding. She was transported to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

“The 25-year-old is due to appear in the Masterton District Court today (16 January) charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“A scene examination is underway at the River Road address and residents can expect to see a continued Police presence in the area while further enquiries are made.

We want to reassure the members of our community that there is no risk to public safety following this isolated incident.”

Police are not seeking anybody else in relation to this incident.

If anyone has information that could assist our investigation, please contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz.

Please quote the file number 260115/7089.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI