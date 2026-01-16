New Zealand vacates embassy in Iran as threat of violence escalates

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

New Zealand’s embassy in Iran has temporarily closed due to what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) says is a “deteriorating” security situation.

Human rights groups estimate the death toll has reached over 2500 since protests against the regime began last month.

A ministry spokesperson said all diplomatic staff left Iran on commercial flights overnight (NZ time), shifting operations to Ankara in Turkey.

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand was “appalled” by an escalation of violence and repression.

“We condemn the brutal crackdown being carried out by Iran’s security forces, including the killing of protesters,” Peters said.

“Iranians have the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression, and access to information – and that right is currently being brutally repressed.”

The government has continued to advise against all travel to Iran, and for any New Zealanders in the country to leave now.

“The ability of the New Zealand Government to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Iran remains extremely limited,” the MFAT spokesperson said.

“There are severe communication challenges in Iran, which are limiting the ability of people to get in touch with family and friends. When they are able to, New Zealanders in Iran should let family and friends know they are safe.”

Earlier this week the United Kingdom also temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran, with all staff evacuated.

Protests against the regime began in the capital Tehran in late December, sparked by the country’s dire economic conditions, and have since spread across the country.

US President Donald Trump had threatened military action over Tehran’s severe response to the protests.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand