Could NZ have the best Elvis impersonator in the world?

Source: Radio New Zealand

What began as a casual rendition of ‘Blue Hawaii’ has led Wellington performer Taurean Kenny Mill to a win at the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’s preliminary round.

One of the region’s youngest Elvis tribute artists, Mill took home the honour last week in Australia and will travel to the USA later this year for the semi-final.

Growing up, Elvis was always part of the soundtrack at his home. Mill’s family were fans, but it wasn’t until a casual karaoke session that his path crystallised. After hearing the then 17-year-old sing, established Elvis tribute artist John Lancaster suggested he “do some more Elvis”.

For the next year or so, Lancaster trained Mill toward the Elvis Down Under competition at Upper Hutt’s Cosmopolitan Club.

Becoming Elvis requires mastering the physical vocabulary – the mannerisms, the choreography, the vocal flourishes – alongside the look, he says.

While many newcomers opt for the early rockabilly era, Mill has thrown himself headfirst into Elvis’s 1970s period. The pros tell him it’s a bold choice for a first-timer.

“The voice is definitely up there, it’s the top mark in the judging sheets, and mannerisms and choreography – that’s sort of my big three,” he says.

“So I sing from my stomach, maybe tuck a bit of chin in and try to get that sort of muffled Elvis sound. That’s just sort of a technique that I do.”

Even walking into the RNZ studio, Mill arrives in full character. He’s dressed in a lava-red puff shirt beneath a black jacket – something, he says, Elvis might have worn before heading onstage – paired with flared bell-bottoms, boots, and replica rings. Among them is a copy of the four-leaf clover ring Elvis famously wore during the final year of his performing life.

Mill has his costumes shipped from Canada, though his ultimate ambition is to source replicas from an American store that once designed outfits for the King of Rock ’n’ Roll himself.

Along the way, he’s found camaraderie within the tribute circuit.

“It’s actually quite a big brotherhood – a lot of us Elvis guys together. Everyone’s very supportive of each other.”

The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist semi-final round is set for August this year in Memphis, Tennessee.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand