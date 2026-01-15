Name release: Water-related incident, Akaroa

Source: New Zealand Police

Police can now name the man that died after a water-related incident on Saturday 10 January.

He was 43-year-old Chen You, from Halswell.

Chen was diving to collect seafood when he went out of sight for around an hour.

Police were notified that a person had been pulled from the water by the Harbourmaster shortly after but, sadly, they were not able to be revived.

Our thoughts are with Chen’s family and friends at this time.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI