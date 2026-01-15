Kaipara council’s CEO resigns

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Kaipara District’s chief executive has resigned after three-and-a-half years at the helm of the controversial council.

Jason Marris’s time in the top job spanned Cyclone Gabrielle, the Mangawhai tornado and significant government reform – as well as the three-year term of outspoken former mayor Craig Jepson and a flurry of headlines about a karakia ban, the abolition of Māori wards, and complaints about last year’s election.

New Mayor Jonathan Larsen said he accepted Marris’s resignation earlier this week.

Marris was the council’s general manager for three and a half years before becoming interim chief executive in October 2022, then taking on the permanent role in February 2023.

Larsen thanked Marris for his work for the Kaipara District, and said the council would now start the process of recruiting a new chief executive.

He said Marris brought roading services back in-house, navigated a Long Term Plan focused on recovery from extreme weather events, and oversaw key programmes including hundreds of millions of dollars in capital works across the district.

Marris said the decision to leave was extremely difficult but he believed the time was right for a change.

“It’s been my absolute privilege to lead an organisation of so many highly skilled people who care so deeply about the community. I feel incredibly proud of the work that’s been achieved in my time here. Kaipara will always have a special place in my heart.”

His last day at the council will be 10 April.

