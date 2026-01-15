Whakarewarewa Forest Loop gets a scenic upgrade

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is investing $250k to upgrade the Whakarewarewa Forest Loop Great Ride in Rotorua, encouraging more visitors into the region while giving riders a safer and more enjoyable experience, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced today.

“I’m thrilled to be investing in the future of this popular cycle trail and contributing to a safe and scenic experience for locals and tourists,” Louise Upston says.

The funding will improve safety by rerouting the trail through the forest, moving it away from the concrete pathway alongside the busy State Highway 5 and will help extend the Whakarewarewa Forest Loop by approximately six kilometres.

“Visiting our newest Great Ride is a wonderful way to take in the sights and scenery of Rotorua’s iconic Whakarewarewa Forest, also known as the Redwoods. With over 200km of purpose-built trails, it’s a world-class experience for riders of all levels.”

This investment is one of several cycle trail infrastructure announcements as part of the Government’s new $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package.

“Upgrading our tourism infrastructure improves the overall visitor experience and ensures the future of tourism in the regions,” Louise Upston says.

“This means more people from across the country and the world visiting Rotorua, supporting local businesses, jobs and the economy.

“It’s a win for tourism, a win for safety and a win for everyone who loves to ride.”

