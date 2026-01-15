Man in court over Mt Eden bus assault

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault on a bus driver in Mt Eden on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred aboard the 27H bus on Mt Eden Road around 6pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Darvill says a passenger allegedly became verbally aggressive towards the driver.

“He allegedly sprayed the driver with a fire extinguisher before exiting the bus,” he says.

“The driver avoided any significant effects, but she was understandably shaken by what occurred.”

Avondale Police have been following positive lines of enquiry to identify the man, arresting him late last night.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and endangering transport.

“The man will appear in the Auckland District Court today to answer these charges,” Detective Senior Sergeant Darvill says.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI