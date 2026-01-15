Updated National direction for Natural Hazards and Highly Productive Land

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government’s changes to improve the way productive land and natural hazard risks are managed take effect today, freeing up land for development and supporting greater resilience from natural hazards, says RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay.

“These changes will make it easier to enable the development that New Zealand needs while still protecting our most productive land and helping communities become more resilient to natural hazards,” Mr Bishop says.

“The National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land has been amended to provide a more flexible approach to the use of Land Use Capability Class 3 (LUC3) land. LUC3 land is moderately productive land that has some limitations but can still be used for farming.

“We want to better enable development of greenfield land while retaining protections on the best land for primary production. This change appropriately balances our need for more housing.”

Mr McClay says feedback from the consultation process was considered and the Government has decided to pause progress on a proposal to establish “Special Agricultural Areas”.

“Land Use Capability Classes 1, 2 and 3 will continue to be protected, with a more enabling pathway for urban development on LUC 3 land,” Mr McClay says.

“What this does is protect food production while offering farmers and growers flexibility with what they do with their land.”

“I’m also pleased that a new National Policy Statement for Natural Hazards is being introduced. New Zealand is particularly vulnerable to natural hazards, many of which are being intensified by climate change,” Mr Bishop says.

“Our changes today set a consistent, risk‑based approach for how councils manage natural hazard risks, such as flooding, storms, and erosion, when planning new developments.

“This ensures councils take a proportionate and consistent approach, so communities are safer and more resilient.

“Communities and councils have been asking for these changes for some time, so this is a good step forward.”

“Together, these changes will support more robust planning decisions, enable needed housing and infrastructure, and strengthen long‑term resilience.

“Making these changes now mean that New Zealanders can see some of the benefits from a more enabling, simpler planning system now, rather than waiting until our new planning system fully takes effect.”

Notes to editor:

National direction refers to the rules and policies under the RMA that guide how councils develop and implement local plans and make consent decisions.

Ten new or amended national direction instruments come into force today, forming the first tranche of significant national direction package after being consulted on in 2025.

The amended instruments were formally gazetted on 18 December 2025 and will take legal effect on 15 January 2026.

More guidance and information about the changes can be found here.

A second tranche of RMA national direction instruments, including five further National Environmental Standards, will be considered by Cabinet in the coming months.

Integration With the New Planning System

All amended and new RMA national direction instruments will continue to operate under the RMA and will be integrated into the new planning system.

The Planning Bill and the Natural Environment Bill, introduced in December 2025, will establish a modern framework for national direction, ensuring councils, iwi, and applicants experience a smooth transition and continued clarity.

MIL OSI