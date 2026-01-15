Train hits large rock disrupting Wellington’s peak-time services

Source: Radio New Zealand

Wellington rail commuters can expect delays on Thursday morning after one service collided with a large rock.

A KiwiRail spokesperson says the collision was reported about 6.30am.

It involved a passenger train travelling north from Wellington on the Kāpiti Line.

The spokesperson said there were no injuries, and the train did not derail and was able to safely continue along the line.

The line has now reopened following track inspections, but some delays are expected as a result.

Deborah Morris, who was on a southbound train, said she and about 40 other passengers were now waiting in wet weather for a bus replacement service at Paekakariki Station.

She said her plan was to return to her car and drive in, in case disruption continued throughout the day.

