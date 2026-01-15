Heavy traffic and Police presence in Raglan for SoundSplash this weekend

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are warning the public travelling to, from and around Raglan to take extreme care driving due to the SoundSplash festival playing this weekend.

The 25th anniversary of the festival will be held at Wainui Reserve, close to the Raglan town centre, from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 January.

Traffic congestion leading into and out of Raglan on SH23 is expected to be heaviest on the morning of Friday 16 January and most of the day on Sunday 18 January.

Senior Sergeant David Hall says Police are expecting up to 8,000 extra people in the area to attend the festival.

“SoundSplash this weekend, coupled with a busy summer season, will see a swell in the number of cars on the open road.

“We’d like to see good driving behaviour to ensure everyone can travel and get home safely.

“We recommend for those intending to travel to or from Raglan this weekend to plan their trip and take your time due to the queues of traffic expected,” said Senior Sergeant Hall.

In addition to safe driving, Police will be keeping a high profile to also maintain safety of festival goers.

Police will be highly visible patrolling the festival grounds, making sure attendees can enjoy themselves safely and responsibly.

Any offending and breaches of the law will result in the appropriate action and intervention to prevent harm.

If you see unlawful or suspicious activity, call 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI