Two killed as cars collide on Bay of Plenty highway

The NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 30 is expected to remain closed for quite some time. NZTA

Two people are dead after two cars collided on a Bay of Plenty highway.

Road closures are in place after two cars collided on State Highway 30 in Tikitere, a suburb in Rotorua, about 4.20am on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency told RNZ two people have died and a third person was injured.

Police said diversions are in place at the intersections of State Highway 30/State Highway 33 and State Highway 30/Matahi Road.

“At this stage, Police are unable to confirm any information regarding injuries to those involved,” a police spokesperson said.

The NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 30 is expected to remain closed for quite some time.

