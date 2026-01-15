Road closed after two cars crash in Bay of Plenty

Source: Radio New Zealand

Road closures are in place after two cars crashed in Bay of Plenty.

The crash on State Highway 30 in Tikitere, a suburb in Rotorua, was reported to police at 4.20am on Thursday.

Police said diversions are in place at the intersections of State Highway 30/State Highway 33 and State Highway 30/Matahi Road.

“At this stage, Police are unable to confirm any information regarding injuries to those involved,” a police spokesperson said.

The NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 30 is expected to remain closed for quite some time.

