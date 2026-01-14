RBNZ governor signs letter of support for US Fed boss Jerome Powell

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP / RNZ

RBNZ governor Anna Breman is one of the international central bankers who have signed a letter supporting US counterpart Jerome Powell, the Reserve Bank has confirmed.

Powell has been back to maintain the Federal Reserve’s independence after being served criminal charges by the Justice department.

President Donald Trump has been pushing for the central bank to drop cash rates.

The letter signed by 14 central bankers so far says Powell has served with integrity and the independence of the bank is a cornerstone of economic stability.

More to come..

