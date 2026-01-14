Eleven people arrested after ute crashes in Palmerston North

Source: Radio New Zealand

Eleven people driving in a ute have been arrested after a crash in Palmerston North early this morning.

Police officers had seen the vehicle, which was reported stolen, on Pioneer Highway just before 4am on Wednesday.

They caught up and signalled the vehicle to stop, which it failed to do.

Before police could pursue, the ute crashed into a traffic light pole, injuring several occupants.

A police spokesperson said 10 youths and a 21-year-old woman, all occupants of the vehicle, were arrested at the scene.

Police are considering charges.

