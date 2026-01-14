Update: Fatal crash, State Highway 36, Hamurana

Source: New Zealand Police

Police investigating yesterday’s fatal crash at Hamurana, near Rotorua, are appealing for dashcam or CCTV footage of one of the vehicles involved.

The crash occurred about 5.30pm on State Highway 36, when a silver Lexus sedan collided with an oncoming truck. The driver of the Lexus died at the scene and his two passengers were seriously injured, while the driver of the truck received minor injuries.

Police have praised members of the public and the responding officers, who put themselves at risk to save the passengers from the burning Lexus.

Inspector Phil Gillbanks, Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager, says Police are appealing for information from the public about the vehicle involved.

“We are seeking any CCTV or dashcam video of a silver Lexus sedan, carrying the registration DZS7, on State Highway 1 and State Highway 5, between 4pm and 5.30pm.

“The vehicle was seen driving dangerously, overtaking vehicles, speeding, and cutting other motorists off. If you have video of this vehicle, please let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260113/9655.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

