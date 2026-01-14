Police arrest man after assault on Northland store owner Dallas Gurney

Source: Radio New Zealand

Dallas Gurney was pushed off the deck of his Whananaki Store from behind. DALLAS GURNEY / SUPPLIED

Police have arrested a man after the owner of a small town store in coastal Northland was violently pushed to ground.

Dallas Gurney, once the boss of short-lived news station Today FM, was left with a fractured shoulder after being pushed off the deck of the Whananaki General Store which he runs and owns with his wife Donna Gurney.

Police said they had found and arrested a 36-year-old Whangārei man, charging him over the incident.

He is expected to appear in Whangārei District Court next week, charged with injuring with intent.

