Winston Peters tells RBNZ governor Anna Breman to ‘stay in her New Zealand lane’

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has urged the Reserve Bank governor to stay in her lane when it comes to United States domestic politics.

Anna Breman signed a letter of support for Jerome Powell overnight, after the Federal Reserve chair said subpoenas against him are retaliation for serving the American public rather than the preferences of the president.

In a post on social media, Peters said the Reserve Bank had no role in US politics and should not involve itself.

“The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is statutorily independent of Central Government on matters of monetary policy. However, the RBNZ has no role, nor should it involve itself, in US domestic politics.

“We remind the Governor to stay in her New Zealand lane and stick to domestic monetary policy. That would have been the advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade if the Governor had sought its advice, which she did not.”

The Reserve Bank in a statement to RNZ earlier said Breman had signed the statement because she and the RBNZ believed strongly in the independence of central banks.

“Dr Breman’s signature on the statement indicates the support of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which is statutorily independent from the New Zealand Government.”

Peters declined an interview request from RNZ.

