‘Close-knit community’ rocked by shooting in Waitārere Beach

Source: Radio New Zealand
A small community has been rocked by a shooting involving a local family.
A woman and two young men are in critical condition and one man is dead after a shooting in Waitārere Beach, a small settlement located west of Levin.
Emergency services were called to a property on Waitārere Beach Road where they found four people with gunshot wounds.
The three survivors were taken to hospital and police said they were not searching for anyone else in relation to the shooting. Another young person who was at the address is physically unharmed and was being given wrap-around support, police added.
Neighbour Elizabeth Taylor told RNZ she was woken up last night by helicopters and lights.
“We thought, ‘What the heck is going on?’” She said.
She said a handful of neighbours gathered in the street.
The only road in and out of the small beachside community was closed on Wednesday morning, later reopening with traffic management.
A Waitārere resident, who didn’t want to be named, told RNZ they were confronted by stop/go traffic control and said it had been “absolutely horrible” as more details came to light.
It was the sort of small community where everyone knew everyone, they said.
“Very surprised because it is a very close-knit community … and very very safe.”
Waitārere Volunteer Fire Brigade said its team responded to the “horrific” overnight incident.
In a post on social media it said its thoughts were with the victims and emergency responders, and urged people to be mindful of commenting online.
“Events like these impact small communities like ours in different ways, please look after yourselves, others, be kind, check in with each other and be respectful.”
Murray Powell, president of the local ratepayers organisation, thanked the first responders involved.
“Our fire brigade in particular, they come across a lot of accidents, but this is outside the box of what they’re used to, so our thoughts are really with them.”
Powell said the family was known by many in the community, and he said locals were mostly being very respectful when it came to sharing information about the incident.
Waitarere Ratepayers Association member Robert Sotheran said those first on the scene were all locals, many of whom are volunteers.
He said such incidents are “very rare”.
“The only other times that they may respond to something is a car accident, but this one’s a little bit different because it’s locals that are involved,” Sotheran said.
“I mean that’s … quite sad.”
A police presence would remain in the area.
Where to get help:
- Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason
- Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357
- Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends
- Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Samaritans: 0800 726 666
- Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
- What’s Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds
- Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, and English.
- Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254
- Healthline: 0800 611 116
- Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
- OUTLine: 0800 688 5463
- Aoake te Rā bereaved by suicide service: or call 0800 000 053
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

