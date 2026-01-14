Four arrests following Police operation for gang-related funeral, Christchurch

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Superintendent Tony Hill, Canterbury District Commander:

Christchurch Police conducted a significant operation over the last week, as a number of gang members travelled into the region for a gang-related funeral.

The operation commenced last Thursday, 8 January as gang members began to travel into Christchurch, concluding yesterday, 13 January as gang members dispersed following the event.

During the operation, four people were arrested, including one person for a gang insignia breach. Other arrests were for outstanding warrants and driving offences.

Police also impounded both a motorcycle and a vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in Police locating an air pistol, air rifle and associated magazine and ammunition.

Police are continuing to review and investigate evidence gathered during the operation to determine whether any offences have been committed. This includes assessing potential breaches of gang-related legislation.

The public rightly expects that gang members are held accountable for any illegal activity. Police will continue to take a firm approach to ensure community safety and uphold the law.

Our focus remains firmly on preventing harm and holding those who make the decision to engage in unlawful behaviour accountable.

We ask anybody who has witnessed any illegal or antisocial behaviour to make a report to Police via 105, either over the phone or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105

