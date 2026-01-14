L’Authentique parfait recalled due to food safety concerns

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Charcuterie du Pacifique Sud Limited in its recall of its L’Authentique Chicken & Duck Parfait due to a failure of food safety controls.

“The concern with this product is that it has been produced without the required food safety controls being followed,” says New Zealand Food Safety director food risk management Jenny Bishop.

“L’Authentique Chicken & Duck Parfait (100g) with a use-by date of ’24/08/26′ (24 August 2026) should not be eaten. You can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If that???s not possible, throw it out.”

The affected products are sold at supermarkets and retailers nationwide.

More information and photographs of the affected product

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated illness.

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will work with Charcuterie Du Pacifique Sud to understand how the failure occurred and prevent its recurrence,” says Ms Bishop.

