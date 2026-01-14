Tennis: Top seed advances at ASB Classic

Source: Radio New Zealand

Such is the draw of top seed American Ben Shelton that fans flocked to centre court and packed the house before midday at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Despite the early start, the atmosphere was electric as Shelton advanced to the quarter finals with a straight sets win over Argentina’s Francisco Comesana 7-5, 6-4.

“Being the first match of the day, I wasn’t sure if it was going to be half empty. But it was pretty much packed. And that’s one of the great things about playing here, why I love playing here and why I keep coming back every year,” Shelton said following the win.

He admitted the match was much closer than the scoreline would suggest.

“It wasn’t perfect. I didn’t expect it to be. But I thought I competed well and I got better as the match went on. It wasn’t straightforward, but I’m just happy to be out there competing and figuring things out.”

Shelton wore his emotions on his sleeve while on court, as he let out several roars after winning key points which translates to his playing style.

“I think that at times last year I was almost too passive. Aggressive tennis wins here and wins in Australia. I know that for sure. That means coming to net, taking the ball early, taking time away, and that’s what I was focusing on.”

He admitted there was plenty to work on ahead of tomorrow’s quarter.

“Tennis is a game of very, very small margins and some days that’s not going to go my way. Today it did. And I’m just happy that I have the opportunity now to improve on some things.”

Shelton said he was proud of the fight he showed as managed to save three set points with Comesana coming out firing.

“I feel like I’m evolving really well, doing a lot of stuff well at the net and I want to utilise that, take advantage of it, and put pressure on the other guys.”

Also through to the top eight is American Marcos Giron, who upset sixth seed and compatriot Alex Michelsen in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Britain’s Cam Norrie is also in action today as he meets Fenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard while sixth seed Nuno Borges will play Eliot Spizzirri.

The evening session will see second seed Casper Ruud meet Fábián Marozsán, while in the final match of the day, Hamad Medjedovic takes on Jakub Menšík.

