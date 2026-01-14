Person who died in Christchurch apartment fire was community housing tenant

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marika Khabazi / RNZ

A person killed following a fire at a Christchurch apartment was a tenant of a community housing provider.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) and Police were continuing to investigate Tuesday afternoon’s destructive blaze at Korimako Lane in Sydenham.

Four crews were called to the one-bedroom upstairs apartment shortly after 4pm following reports of a fire alarm sounding and the smell of smoke.

The tenant was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died.

In a statement, Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust tenancy general manager Bob Hardie said it was saddened by the death of one of its tenants.

“Our sincere thoughts are with their family, whanau, friends and neighbours at this very difficult time. Members of our tenancy team were onsite [on Tuesday] and will return [on Wednesday] morning to further support our tenant community and to learn more about the damage to the property,” he said.

“We understand neighbouring homes were not affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated, and we will assist [FENZ] and police as we can as a landlord. We are unable to comment further while this work continues.”

A FENZ investigator was at the scene on Wednesday morning.

