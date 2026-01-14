Universities and Education – MIT and Unitec appoints first Chief Executive

Source: Unitec



Professor Christina Hong, a vocational education leader of international standing has been appointed as inaugural chief executive of one of the country’s largest providers of on-campus and on-line vocational education, announced today by MIT and Unitec Chair Alastair Bell.

On 1 January this year, Government-led reforms established the Manukau Institute of Technology and Unitec as a single, regionally focused organisation responsible for delivering high value graduates to Auckland’s communities, services and industries.

The new organisation (currently called “MIT and Unitec”) is one of ten newly formed independent vocational education providers created to return decision making for vocational education and training to regions and local communities.

“On behalf of the MIT and Unitec Council, I am very pleased to make the announcement of our combined organisation’s first Chief Executive,” said Alastair Bell.

“Christina Hong’s leadership and academic credentials, as well as her extensive expertise in transformational change and stakeholder engagement make her the ideal appointment to lead MIT and Unitec into this future.”

As a combined organisation, MIT and Unitec is a significant player in the market for high quality, applied education, both domestically and internationally. The training it provides acts as a catalyst for economic growth, community wellbeing and prosperity.

Around 20,000 learners are educated and supported by 1400 fulltime staff on six regional campuses located from Waitakere to Manukau.

In 2024, graduates received more than 4,200 qualifications from certificate-level to master’s and doctoral degrees in a range of essential fields including nursing, trades, engineering, maritime, business and digital technologies.

Christina Hong said today “I look forward to returning to New Zealand at this exciting and pivotal time in vocational and applied education reform”

“We have a unique opportunity to leverage the distinctive legacies of MIT and Unitec, deepen connections across the Auckland Region and Asia-Pacific to co-create an innovative, sustainable and leading-edge vocational education and training institution that delivers strong future-focused skills for our learners, communities, and industries.”

Christina is currently Deputy Vice President of Education, Strategy & Quality at Central Queensland University. Prior to this she was President of the Technological and Higher Education Institute in Hong Kong. Christina has been the Chief Academic Officer at TAFE Queensland and CEO of the Southbank Institute of Technology.

Christina Hong has also held roles with Ministry of Education (NZ) and in academic leadership on this side of the Tasman, including as Executive Head of School, Performing & Screen Arts at Unitec.

In 2022, her work in the field of transnational education was recognised in the conferment of an honorary doctorate from the University of Gloucestershire.

Professor Hong will take up the position of Chief Executive in mid-April. Prior to that, interim executive leadership for the organisation will be provided by Peseta Sam Lotu-Iiga, who has most recently served as Executive Director, MIT and Unitec.

“I wish to sincerely thank Peseta Sam for agreeing to guide the new organisation through the first quarter of 2026,” says Alastair Bell.

“The leadership Peseta has offered for eight years as an executive and for more than three years as Executive Director has laid a strong foundation for realising what a regionally focused provider of vocational training in Auckland can offer our people and the country as a whole.”

Under Mr Lotu-Iiga’s stewardship, MIT and Unitec delivered a financial surplus in 2024, while maintaining strong learner outcomes and community engagement, says Mr Bell.