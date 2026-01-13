Teens caught in the act following attempted burglary

Source: New Zealand Police

A pair of teenage burglars have been caught in the act following a member of the public’s quick actions.

Just before 1.30am, Police were notified of two people allegedly attempting to break in to a service station in Three Kings by smashing a window.

Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says Police quickly arrived at the Mount Eden Road business and located two people leaving the scene.

“I’d like to acknowledge the member of the public who was able to quickly report what was occurring at this premises, so we could get Police on scene.

“We continue to send the message that this type of crime is not acceptable.

“If you witness any suspicious behaviour please contact Police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.”

Two teenagers, both 15, have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

