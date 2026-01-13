Body recovered, Waikato River

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Neil Faulkner:

Police have recovered a body inside a vehicle in the Waikato River, believed to be missing 39-year-old man Aydan Brown.

Police were conducting a search for another missing person in the river yesterday when Dive Squad located a vehicle with a body inside.

Aydan was reported missing from Chartwell on 17 August 2025.

Police notified his family yesterday evening, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The vehicle and body have been recovered, and River Road has since reopened.

The formal identification process is underway, and his death has been referred to the Coroner.

