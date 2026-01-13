Police find body inside of vehicle in Waikato River

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police in Waikato have found a body inside of a vehicle in the Waikato River.

They believe it to be missing 39-year-old man Aydan Brown.

Brown went missing from the Hamilton suburb of Chartwell in August of last year.

Divers were searching for another missing person in the river when they made the discovery on Monday.

Police said a formal identification was underway and Brown’s death was referred to the Coroner.

