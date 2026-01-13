Police seek CCTV footage of Palmerston North shooting

Source: Radio New Zealand

The police are asking residents in the Palmerston North suburb of Highbury for CCTV footage after a man was shot yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Marriner Street after gunshots were heard at about 3.15pm on Monday.

“The victim was located with gunshot-related injuries,” Detective Senior Sergeant David Thompson said.

“He was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a very serious condition and underwent surgery. Due to his injuries, he has been flown to Wellington Hospital where he is in intensive care, awaiting further treatment.”

The police are investigating a car fire on Karere Road to determine if the two incidents were linked.

The car fire was reported a short time after the shooting, Thompson said.

Thompson said the police were looking to identify vehicles that arrived and then left around the time of the shooting on Marriner Street and the car fire on Karere Road.

“We ask members of the public who live in the area and have CCTV cameras to contact us. The manner of driving following these incidents would have attracted attention, and if you saw any vehicle driving at speed or erratically, please let us know.”

He said the proximity of the shooting to a playground was worrying.

“This area is very public, but it is especially concerning to see it happen so close to a children’s playground.

“Violence like this is unacceptable and we need the community’s help to locate those involved. What members of the public have witnessed will be the key to identifying who is responsible and why it happened.”

Anyone with information can make a report to Police via 105.police.govt.nz(link is external), clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260112/5190.

Information can also be supplied anonymously through Crime Stoppers(link is external), on 0800 555 111.

