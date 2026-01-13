Fire trucks at scene as dozens evacuated from central Auckland apartments

Source: Radio New Zealand

Dozens of people have been evacuated from an apartment building in central Auckland.

An aerial appliance is outside the 15 storey building on the corner of Cook and Nelson St and eight other fire trucks are at the scene.

Auckland senior station officer Michael Manning said the fire was on the balcony of an 11th floor apartment and all 180 residents evacuated.

RNZ / Gill Bonnett

Firefighters were concerned debris had fallen to balconies below and were checking that was not the case.

A RNZ reporter at the scene said two people were also evacuated from the apartments on a cherry picker.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand