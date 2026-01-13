Have you quietly quit your marriage?

By
MIL OSI
-
0
3

Source: Radio New Zealand

Jan, a New Zealander in her 50s, is in a marriage that she left years ago. Her husband likely has no idea.

When I say left, I mean she tapped out emotionally with the marriage intact on paper. They never go on holiday together or set new goals. She likes hiking, but he never comes. They don’t have a joint hobby to gather around, and the kids have grown up. Their conversations centre on household logistics and are never deep.

“He’s a great guy. He really is. Got lots of good qualities. It’s just sort of, I think it’s just stagnated.”

About 70 percent of divorces in New Zealand are initiated by women.

Lucija Ros/Unsplash

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleFire Safety – Fire bans and restrictions across the Top of the South
Next articlePolice seek CCTV footage of Palmerston North shooting

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR