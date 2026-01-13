Lane blocked: SH20, Auckland

Source: New Zealand Police

State Highway 20 is down to one lane due to a rubbish fire in the left west bound lane near the Lambie Drive offramp.

The fire was reported to Police at 2.17pm, after a rubbish truck spilled its load onto the lanes, which was on fire.

Smoke from the fire is also affecting the Lambie Drive offramp, with visibility impacted.

The lane will be closed for some time while the debris is cleared.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.

