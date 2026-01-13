Police make additional arrests over east Auckland homicide

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have made two additional arrests in connection with a 2023 homicide investigation in Pt England.

Operation Pastel investigated the murder of 32-year-old Charles Pongi after he was shot on 5 August 2023 at Taurima Reserve.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says two men were arrested today in the Auckland region.

“These two men were identified as part of the Operation Pastel investigation and have jointly been charged with murder over the death of Mr Pongi,” he says.

A 28-year-old man appeared earlier today in the Auckland District Court and has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Auckland High Court on 4 February 2026.

A 25-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

This man also faces a charge of presenting a firearm.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says four men were convicted and sentenced for Mr Pongi’s murder late last year.

“We’re pleased to have laid further charges in this investigation,” he says.

“I’m unable to comment further at this time with the court process ongoing for these two men, as well as a 21-year-old man who will be subject of a re-trial later this year.”

